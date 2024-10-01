Liverpool are the club most interested in completing the £66m signing of an "irreplaceable" world-renowned player, according to a fresh transfer claim.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds are still being linked with new signings despite the window closing over a month ago now, with Arne Slot no doubt wanting to bring in the right players in the upcoming transfer windows after an extremely quiet summer.

One such figure is Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu, with the versatile 19-year-old potentially seen as a long-term option to replace the legendary Andy Robertson. He is equally adept in more attack-minded roles, however, and Slot could like the idea of having a player who is capable of excelling in several positions.

There continues to be concern over the long-term futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah at Liverpool, and in the case of the former, it looks as though Sevilla's Juanlu Sanchez has been earmarked as a possible successor at right-back. The 21-year-old played for Spain at the 2024 Olympics, and like Dorgu, can also play in midfield.

If Salah departs, the Reds are reportedly keen on snapping up Athletic Bilbao and Spain winger Nico Williams, whose stock grew at Euro 2024, as he won the competition and shone alongside Lamine Yamal. The 22-year-old could be a fantastic option for Slot, but the boss will still surely hope the Egyptian King stays put instead.

Liverpool interested in "irreplaceable" Real Madrid star

Now, according to a report from Spain, Liverpool are the club showing the most interest in Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in the near future. The Reds are believed to be willing to pay £66m to land the highly-rated Frenchman, who has already won the Champions League since arriving from Monaco in 2022.

Tchouameni has been considered a target for Liverpool in the past, prior to him opting for Madrid instead, and he would be a magnificent signing for them, should his current club be willing to let him leave. The 24-year-old has grown into one of Europe's leading midfielders, often anchoring it and allowing more attacking players such as Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham to shine, and Carlo Ancelotti recently said of him: "Tchouameni is a fantastic defensive midfielder. At a defensive level, he is irreplaceable, he helps our defense a lot."

For this reason, it does feel unlikely that Madrid would be happy to part ways with such an important player, especially with Toni Kroos retiring in the summer and Luka Modric now close to turning 40. Ancelotti will surely see Tchouameni as a key midfielder for many years to come, but if the situation does prove to be different, Liverpool should do all they can to sign him.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister are shining in a double pivot so far this season, but the France international would make the Reds more solid in a defensive sense, having averaged 2.6 interceptions and two tackles per game in La Liga in 2024/25 to date.