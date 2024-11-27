As Mohamed Salah continues to be "more out than in" at Liverpool, the Reds have reportedly emerged as one of the main candidates to sign a Real Madrid winger who could replace their Egyptian star.

Liverpool transfer news

Yet to sign a new deal ahead of his current contract coming to an end in the summer, Salah was quick to reiterate that the ball is in Liverpool's court rather than the other way around and that he is yet to receive an offer. Fresh from sparing the Reds from a shock defeat at the hands of Southampton and sending Arne Slot's side eight points clear at the top of the Premier League, Salah's statement has certainly sparked concern at Anfield.

The winger is not the only one in such a situation either, with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold also currently heading for the exit door as free agents this summer as things stand in what would be an undeniable disaster for the Reds.

Whilst those contract dilemmas roll on, however, those at Anfield have seemingly turned their attention towards potential replacements. According to reports in Spain, Liverpool have now emerged as one of the main candidates in the race to sign Rodrygo. The Reds have been credited with interest in the Real Madrid attacker before, but now look to be among his top suitors should he depart the La Liga giants.

Anfield could, of course, get a preview of the Brazilian's ability in the Champions League as soon as tonight in what could prove to be his audition to replace Salah in the summer.

"Special" Rodrygo could be handed impossible Liverpool task

On current form, there's simply not many, if any players in world football who could replace Salah at Liverpool. His consistency over the last seven years - hitting level after level - has been truly extraordinary.

In truth, a player of such calibre should never reach the final year of his contract, let alone near the six-month mark if he does want to stay put, which seems to be the case. Major questions would rightly be asked of Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards if one of Liverpool's greatest-ever players walked out of Anfield as a free agent at the end of the season.

If nothing changes though, then the Reds may be left with no choice but to turn towards Rodrygo. And the £200,000-a-week Madrid man wouldn't exactly be a bad choice. A player who scored 17 goals and assisted a further nine in all competitions last season, the Brazilian is certainly capable of reaching similar output levels to Salah in what instantly makes him an ideal candidate.

Previously described as "special" by Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, Rodrygo could instantly solve Liverpool's potential Salah problem this summer.