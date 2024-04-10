Over the years, there have been lots of success stories in which players who thrive in the Championship, get a big move to the Premier League and do equally as well in England’s top flight.

Liverpool know this too well having signed Andy Robertson from Hull City in 2017 after 42 second-tier outings for the Tigers.

Perhaps the best example of recent times is James Maddison. The Spurs midfielder spent two seasons in the Championship with Norwich City, and his second campaign in particular was superb. Maddison scored 14 goals and registered eight assists for the Canaries, which earned him a big move to Leicester City in 2018.

Aside from Maddison, players such as Jack Grealish with Aston Villa, and Mason Mount on loan at Derby County, have spent time below the top-flight, something which has proven to be a massive benefit in helping to shape their careers.

Currently, the Championship is filled with lots of exciting talent, some of whom could well follow a similar career path to the likes of Maddison and hit new heights with a move to the Premier League.

However, there is one player above all others who is taking the second tier by storm this season, and many fans consider him to be the best player in the Championship at the minute.

Liverpool eyeing Championship sensation

The man in question here is Leeds United winger Crycensio Summerville, who is having a phenomenal season so far. The Netherlands U21 international currently sits on 17 goals and eight assists in 39 games for Leeds, as they push for automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

However, it could be that the winger is destined to play football at a higher level next season, regardless of whether Leeds manage to get promoted.

Summerville is said to be of interest to some Premier League clubs in the summer, with Liverpool supposedly keen on the winger according to a report from Football Transfers. The 21-year-old could be the subject of a £45m bid from the Reds, with the Elland Road outfit putting a pricey tag on his head.

If Liverpool appoint Sporting’s Ruben Amoirm as their new manager, the man currently favourite to take the soon-to-be vacant Anfield hot seat, he could well want to bring Summerville into the club.

Last summer, Amorim brought Victor Gyokeres to Sporting from Championship Coventry, and he might decide to shop in the second tier once again.

Amorim's next EFL project

Summerville and Gyokeres are nothing like each other as footballers; Summerville is a quick, direct winger, described by football analyst Ben Mattinson on X as a “one-vs-one monster”.

In contrast, Mattinson describes Sporting striker Gyokeres as a “powerhouse”. The Swede is a classic centre-forward, with superb hold-up play and clinical in front of goal.

However, where they are similar is in their reputation of being the best player in the Championship. Summerville’s goal involvements in the second tier this season currently sit at 25 in 39 games. Last season, Gyokeres scored 21 goals and registered ten assists for Coventry, but couldn’t quite drag them up to the Premier League.

Should Amorim join Liverpool, we could well see him look to bring Summerville in, as his latest EFL project signing. The Dutchman, however, would cost almost double what Sporting paid for Gyokeres, with Leões splashing £20m on the centre forward.

It is certainly easy to see how Summerville would fit into Amorim’s favoured 3-4-3 system. Whilst on paper, Summerville may be a winger, Amorim likes his wide men to act as number 10s with the ball. The 22-year-old is not much dissimilar to Sporting’s right-winger, Marcus Edwards, who is also a great ball carrier and an explosive dribbler in one-on-one situations.

According to Fbref, Edwards averages 4.73 progressive carries per 90 minutes this season, which puts him in the top 10%, whereas Summerville makes 5.08 progressive carries per 90 minutes, placing him in the best 6%, as per the same source.

Their carries into the penalty area per 90 minutes are also very similar. Edwards averages 2.26 which ranks him in the top 6%, and Summerville averages 2.53, putting him in the top 4%. Both are superb dribblers, and Summerville’s goal involvement output is also better than Edwards’, who has just four goals and four assists in Liga Portugal this season.

It is easy to see how Summerville could fit into Amroim’s system if both end up moving to Liverpool next season. It would certainly be an exciting signing for the Reds, and they could have a ready-made Amorim-style winger who the Portuguese manager can turn into his next EFL success story.