Amid an excellent start under Arne Slot, Liverpool have reportedly turned their attention towards La Liga as they sound out potential replacements for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is currently set to leave as a free agent next summer.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds couldn't have asked for a much better start to life under new manager Slot, with just one loss and four goals conceded in eight games in all competitions. The latest instalment of the post-Jurgen Klopp era came this weekend as the Reds scraped past a resolute Wolves side to win 2-1 courtesy of Mohamed Salah's penalty. It wasn't their finest performance of the campaign, but Liverpool got the job done once again.

However, despite sitting top of the Premier League, Liverpool aren't without their problems. As things stand, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are set to become free agents and leave Anfield next summer in three major potential blows to Slot. And whilst none of the trio have outright said they want to depart, the fact that new contracts are yet to be announced should be a cause for concern.

The Reds do at least have a plan in place if Alexander-Arnold leaves next summer. According to CaughtOffside, Michael Edwards is keeping tabs on Juanlu Sanchez, who Sevilla reportedly value at just €25m (£21m) ahead of 2025.

Alas, Liverpool aren't the only side eyeing a move. Reports have also linked Arsenal and West Ham United to sign the 21-year-old Spaniard. Given the Reds' potential need to find a replacement for Alexander-Arnold, it is a busy race that they could be desperate to win when next summer arrives. Replacing Alexander-Arnold would be a near-impossible task, but Sanchez certainly has plenty of potential.

"Great" Sanchez would have impossible Liverpool task

The argument could be made that a direct replacement for Alexander-Arnold doesn't exist down the right-hand side, handing Liverpool the ultimate task. Seemingly turning towards Sanchez, it would be a lot to ask the Spaniard to replicate Alexander-Arnold's stunning passing range, but he could certainly step in and hand the Reds a different element within Slot's back four.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Juanlu Sanchez Trent Alexander-Arnold Starts 11 25 Goals 0 3 Assists 2 4 Ball recoveries per 90 5.11 7.36

Sanchez is someone who would have to grow into such a role, given that he's still just 21, but that should hand Slot an advantage. The Dutchman would be in a position to mould the full-back into the perfect heir to Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool throne.

Praised for his "great" game against Barcelona by Spanish journalist Angel Perez last season, Olympic gold medallist Sanchez should be one to watch. When 2025 arrives, the battle between Premier League sides should be one to take note of, especially if Trent Alexander-Arnold fails to sign a new contract at Liverpool and leaves as a free agent next summer.