Still yet to agree a new deal with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool are now reportedly keeping tabs on a potential replacement for their star right-back.

Liverpool transfer news

With the Merseyside derby postponed thanks to Storm Darragh, Liverpool have been given a much-needed weekend off amid growing injury issues and a frustrating 3-3 draw against Newcastle United last time out.

Conceding late on courtesy of Fabian Schar and an extremely rare Caoimhin Kelleher mistake in the dying embers, the Reds were denied the chance to bounce back against Everton, leaving the Anfield side to turn their attention towards Lille in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, away from the pitch, another storm continues to brew. As things stand, Liverpool are set to lose Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Alexander-Arnold on free deals at the end of the season, having so far failed to agree a new deal with any of the big three. And whilst there have been some positive updates regarding Van Dijk and Salah, it's been silent on the Alexander-Arnold front.

It looks as though those at Anfield are preparing for the worst, too. According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Liverpool are keeping tabs on Martim Fernandes following his recent Porto rise. The 18-year-old right-back could emerge to replace Alexander-Arnold and hand Arne Slot an option down the right-hand side for years to come.

Of course, replacing Alexander-Arnold will be no easy task if it does get to that point, but Fernandes may be a solid candidate given his age. At 18 years old, Slot could quickly mould the Porto gem into the style of full-back that he would prefer Liverpool to utilise.

"Exciting" Fernandes is one to watch

If Liverpool's main focus is on replacing Alexander-Arnold's attacking influence, it's no surprise that Fernandes is beginning to steal the headlines. The Porto teenager has assisted four goals in all competitions to match the Anfield star's tally stride for stride. Described as "one of the most exciting full-backs in world football" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Fernandes is undoubtedly one to watch.

Losing their current star but gaining the younger Fernandes to compete for a starting place alongside the equally impressive Conor Bradley could help to ease the blow caused by an Alexander-Arnold exit.

Top of the Premier League but with the dark cloud of contract failures lurking above them, Liverpool should be in for a hectic few months. Whether that results in some much-needed good news on the renewal front or the arrival of fresh faces remains to be seen at Anfield.