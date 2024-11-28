Despite sitting top of the Premier League and Champions League, Liverpool are now reportedly keeping tabs on a left-back who could ruthlessly replace the struggling Andrew Robertson.

No matter who stands in front of them on current form, Arne Slot's Liverpool side seem to cruise to three points. Their recent run of games was billed as the ultimate test as to whether the Reds are pretenders or, indeed, contenders under their new manager.

Nine wins and one draw later, including convincing victories over a Bayer Leverkusen side who were untouchable last season and most recently European champions Real Madrid, the conclusion is undoubtedly that there is nothing false about Liverpool's latest dawn.

It's difficult to find criticism in a side who are enjoying such form, but one glaring weakness has remained in recent weeks and that has been Robertson's struggle to reach his best under Slot.

The Scot was at least spared by Caoimhin Kelleher last night, with his goalkeeper sensational denying Kylian Mbappe from the spot after his left-back's disappointing foul, but that's now two penalties in two games. If the Reds want to rise to the top once more then replacing Robertson could be on their to-do list.

With that said, according to GiveMeSport, Liverpool are keeping tabs on PSV's Matteo Dams as they look to find the heir to Robertson's current role. Just 20 years old, the PSV Eindhoven left-back has also reportedly attracted the interest of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, giving Liverpool a potential race to win should they push on for his signature.

Given recent links to Milos Kerkez, Antonee Robinson and now Dams, it certainly seems as though Robertson's starting place at Anfield is nearing its end after what has been an excellent spell.

"Talented" Dams can solve Liverpool's Robertson problem

Of course, no matter where Robertson's Liverpool career goes from here, he remains an undeniable Anfield legend and arguably one of the best left-backs in Premier League history. But all good things must come to an end and the Scotland captain has looked dangerously past his best throughout the current campaign, handing Slot a problem that he must ruthlessly solve.

Replacing the 30-year-old with a player 10 years his junior could be the way forward too. Dams is a rising star and someone that Slot can mould into his ideal left-back as he looks to turn an excellent start into a historic era at Anfield. Described as a player with "great qualities" and "lightning fast" by PSV manager Peter Bosz at the start of the season, there's no doubt that Dams is one to watch.

With Manchester City and the chance to go 11 points clear awaiting them this Sunday, Liverpool will be desperately hoping that their left-back problem doesn't rear its head once more. When 2025 arrives, whether it's with Dams, Robinson or Kerkez, the Reds may replace Robertson.