Liverpool are interested in signing Japan international Keito Nakamura this summer after the LASK flanker completed a stunning campaign in Austria.

What's the latest on Keito Nakamura to Liverpool?

According to the Daily Mail, the 22-year-old has attracted the attention of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp - as well as Aston Villa and Burnley - after a standout year, with Borussia Dortmund among the raft of overseas outfits also vying for his services.

The versatile attacker is expected to depart LASK this summer, and while Liverpool might not be able to offer him an instant starting berth in a squad brimming with offensive talent, he could prove to be a valuable option - especially considering their return to the Europa League.

The report does not specify the cost that any deal would demand, but with just two years left on his current deal, it could be that sporting director Jorg Schmadtke can negotiate an affordable agreement to complete Liverpool's frontline.

Who is Keito Nakamura?

Having been hailed "unbelievable" for his performances this term by his club manager Dietmar Kuhbauer, Nakamura is offering all the promise of a star destined for the top.

The winger scored 12 goals and supplied two assists from 37 appearances during the 2021/22 campaign, with the 5 foot 11 gem taking his game to a new level this time around as he plundered 17 goals and eight assists from 36 outings.

As per Sofascore, he recorded an average league rating of 7.11, complementing his 14-goal haul with 2.9 shots and 1.5 key passes per match and succeeded with 61% of his dribbles.

A true marauder up and down the left wing, the two-cap Nakamura could emulate former Liverpool phenomenon Sadio Mane, who arrived in the Premier League from Austrian giants RB Salzburg and caught the division's attention with Southampton before joining the Reds for £34m in 2016 - and the rest, as they say, is history.

The Senegalese menace scored 120 goals and served 40 assists for Klopp's side from 269 outings, playing a vital role in the illustrious success that saw the club return to prominence and win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

Also favouring the offensive left flank, Mane's success has been steeped in his innate goal-scoring ability, his devastating speed and dribbling prowess, earning praise from Klopp for being an unrelenting "machine".

And with Nakamura being an "intelligent" ace, as praised by Kevin Nieto, he could work diligently to craft a successful career at Anfield, following the blueprint and flourishing, acting as cover for the likes of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez on the left and making the increments over the next several seasons before bursting into prominence.