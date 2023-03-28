Liverpool's crop of youth talent is as vibrant as it has ever been, with a steady flow of touted prospects pushing for contention in manager Jurgen Klopp's thinking over the coming seasons.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the salient example, with 18-year-old midfielder Stefan Bajcetic breaking into the fold this season and shining as his senior peers flounder, while starlet Ben Doak is pushing for further opportunities after dazzling at youth level, scoring ten goals and supplying seven assists this season.

The projected influx of aspiring hopefuls bodes well for the Reds' future sustainability; with the Merseyside outfit currently languishing seven points behind Tottenham Hotspur, Klopp might fail to qualify for Champions League for the first time in any of his six full seasons in English football, and while progress on the pitch is not exactly fruitful, cementing a prolonged future at the forefront of European football would go far more seamlessly with academy graduates melding with the incomings on the transfer front.

One such talent who could very well find themselves at the centre of the club's future plans is talented centre-forward Keyrol Figueroa, with the talented 16-year-old already making an impression with Liverpool's U18s outfit.

Who is Keyrol Figueroa?

The precocious teenager has been making waves at the maiden stage of his career, with Liverpoolfc.com stating: "Blessed with great pace, Keyrol is capable of scoring spectacular goals, and he will feature for the U18s as a first-year scholar in 2022-23."

And despite his tender age, the Honduras-born prodigy has already forged nine appearances for the Reds' U18s, scoring one goal and supplying two assists.

Hailed as a "16-year-old goal scoring monster" by MLS specialist, Maximiliano Bretos, the feats that belie Figueroa's youth and inexperience leave him in good stead to stay ahead of the curve and indeed emulate the burgeoning rise of the likes of Doak, who has been dubbed "the pick of the bunch" by journalist Keifer MacDonald when discussing the Anfield youth ranks.

The "top talent" that is Figueroa - as remarked by Ben Bocsak - will possibly start featuring for Liverpool's U21s before his 18th birthday, which would represent a staggering growth to eclipse the standards demanded by the powers that be on the red half of Merseyside.

Figueroa is some way from prominence among the senior side at Anfield, but with such a 'monstrous' start to life at Kirkby, he could well find himself flourishing as one of the centrepieces to ensure success over the next decade on Merseyside.