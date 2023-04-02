Liverpool have long been linked with a move for Khephren Thuram and now a new update has emerged on the club's pursuit of the player this summer.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Khephren Thuram?

According to French news outlet RMC Sport, Liverpool are one of the Premier League clubs preparing to make a move for the OGC Nice midfielder this summer.

As per the report, Newcastle United and Manchester United are the two English clubs who have joined the Reds in their interest in securing Thuram's services ahead of next season.

It is claimed that the Ligue 1 club will listen to offers of around €40m (£35m) as the player is still in contract until 2025.

Should Liverpool sign Kephren Thuram this summer?

There is no doubt that Liverpool are in desperate need of reinforcements this summer following a tumultuous season so far that has left them without the possibility of a trophy and unlikely to secure Champions League football.

The Reds are currently eighth in the top-flight table following their defeat to Manchester City yesterday and remain seven points adrift of the Champions League qualifying spots inside the top four ahead of Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur's games this weekend with just 11 fixtures remaining.

Liverpool are set for a number of exits from Anfield this summer with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino and James Milner all out of contract at the end of the season, which presents a huge opportunity for Jurgen Klopp to finally rebuild and invest in the future of the team during the transfer window.

As a result, the signing of Thuram would be a great piece of business for Liverpool and could even provide them with a player who could replace Fabinho in the midfield set-up next season alongside rising star Stefan Bajcetic.

It is no secret that the £180k-per-week Brazilian has regressed during the season so far, with his form having "fallen off a cliff" as per the Redmen TV's Ste Hoare.

Therefore, finding a player who could improve the quality will be essential if Liverpool want to return to competing for trophies.

When comparing Thuram to Fabinho over the season so far, the talented Frenchman - hailed an "exciting prospect" by agent Oscar Damiani - has outperformed his Liverpool positional peer in tackles and interceptions (70 v 66), successful take-ons (61.4% v 50%), dribblers tackled (45.9% v 38.5%) and clearances (27 v 25) - as per FBref.

Not only that, the Nice midfielder is far more versatile and forward-thinking with a number of impressive attacking attributes. Indeed, he boasts two goals, four assists, 60 shot-creating actions and seven goal-creating actions in 2022/23, proving he could be a valuable asset in Klopp's squad.

With that being said, if the power brokers at Anfield can secure a deal for Thuram this summer, it would be a fantastic opportunity to sign a player who can offer a wide range of skills to improve performances and bolster the manager's options.