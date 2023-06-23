Liverpool's pursuit of Khephren Thuram has been no secret over the past several weeks, and now manager Jurgen Klopp is preparing to lodge a formal offer for the Frenchman.

What's the latest on Khephren Thuram to Liverpool?

Following a recent report from Nice-Matin (via GET Football News France), it has come to surface that the Reds are preparing a bid for the OGC Nice midfielder, who has been of increasing interest to the club over the past several weeks.

This follows a recent claim from Fabrizio Romano - via Caught Offside - that Liverpool are prioritising the 22-year-old over Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch, who only signed for the Bavaria outfit last year.

Les Aiglons won't sanction a move for anything less than €40m (£34m), but given that James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all departed Liverpool this term and Alexis Mac Allister has already been signed for a similar amount, £35m, it is certainly a feasible deal.

How would Khephren Thuram perform at Liverpool?

The energy and intensity that Thuram would bring to the Liverpool centre would undoubtedly enhance the performances of all around him, especially considering the club's seasonal malaise has largely been attributed to the flimsiness of the midfield and an inability to protect the defence.

This stagnancy would be swept aside in a gale of blustering wind with Thuram's prospective arrival, and alongside Mac Allister and perhaps one further addition, the once formidable strength of Klopp's midfield would return, charged by an undying intensity and high-pressure approach.

One who may prosper more than most is pivoting midfielder Fabinho, who has been an instrumental part of Klopp's Anfield dynasty since signing from Monaco for around £44m in 2018, winning the Premier League and Champions League among a wealth of major honours, but has been culpable of a stark decline to coincide with his club's this term, having been said to have "fallen off a cliff" by The Redmen TV's Ste Hoare.

Also branded "awful" by club icon Jamie Carragher for one disastrous display, the £180k-per-week anchor has been poor but looked to have rekindled some of his fire in the closing weeks, and could be fit and firing once again come August.

Especially with an "elite" partner in Thuram, as he has been called by journalist Zach Lowy, to join Liverpool and "transform their midfield"; having completed an impressive season in Ligue 1, the £14k-per-week ace ranks among the top 6% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries and the top 9% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref.

Such a progressive nature would no doubt complement Fabinho well who in contrast lacks the athleticism to do such a job.

A veritable "monster" in the centre of the park, as praised by Sam McGuire, the one-cap international's energy and enthusiasm will only play to Liverpool's favour, and with a robust crop around him, Fabinho could find himself at the beating heart of an imperious system once again.