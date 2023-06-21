There's been an update on Liverpool's pursuit of Khephren Thuram today, with Nice-Matin, via Sport Witness stating that a bid will officially be lodged by the Reds in July after the international break.

Are Liverpool signing Khephren Thuram?

The 22-year-old has established himself as a first-team regular with OGC Nice in Ligue 1 this campaign, playing in 35 games for the side in the division and bagging two goals and four assists along the way.

He matched his highest amount of goal contributions over the course of a league season with the French this year and has been relied upon so much that he now has 114 appearances in total to his name during his four seasons there. It shows that, despite his youth, he is already a reliable member of the squad and a player they can depend upon to be fit and firing week in week out.

What stands out too is his ability when compared to other more experienced midfielders across the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues in Europe. Thuram averages 3.25 progressive carries per 90 at the moment, which ranks him in the top six percent in that area and shows his superb ability to drive the ball forward and attack the opposition centrally.

He also has a rate of 1.63 successful take-ons per 90, which puts him in the 91st percentile for that too. That also shows that when he does take the ball forward, he is also able to take on opposition defenders and beat them as an attacker would.

Such solid showings for Nice has led to interest from elsewhere. It is Liverpool who have been most heavily linked to a move, with the Premier League side believed to be making him one of their main targets this summer.

Now, according to a report from Nice-Matin, via Sport Witness, the Reds are indeed ready to launch their move to sign him this transfer window and will make a bid for the player - but only after the European Under-21 Championship ends in July.

What is Khephren Thuram worth?

He could be an expensive purchase, with Nice wanting around 40 million Euros (£34.4m) for his signature - but it also adds that Thuram is close to "packing his bags" and a deal could happen, so it seems things are moving nicely on the player side.

He's already viewed as a real talent in the game despite his age too, with football talent scout Jacek Kulig calling Thuram "excellent" in terms of the technique he already possesses and adding that he is a "top" talent.

The France starlet then would boost the Liverpool squad if he is snapped up this summer and considering his age, he would only get better from here.