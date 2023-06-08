Liverpool have taken promising early strides as Jurgen Klopp reconstructs his midfield, and now attention must turn to Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, who is of a vested interest to the Anfield side.

What's the latest on Khephren Thuram to Liverpool?

That's according to Liverpool writer Neil Jones, speaking on the Anfield Index Podcast, who says that the Merseyside giants "like" the ace following information that they are in negotiation with his entourage.

He said: "Liverpool really like [Thuram] as a player. There’s something in him I think they see, you know, he’s an unusual or, I should say, rare sort of type of midfielder. He’s so physically imposing but he’s [also] got great footballing skill and massive technical quality."

The 22-year-old midfielder is reportedly touted at €60m (£52m) by his outfit who will be reluctant to part with one of their most coveted assets.

This follows news from transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, who claims that the Reds have been in "direct contact" with the Frenchman this week, and with the bargain £35m transfer of Alexis Mac Allister now tied up, the emphasis may well shift onto Thuram.

Should Liverpool sign Khephren Thuram?

Despite his relative inexperience, Thuram looks a real player and could very well slot straight into Liverpool's starting midfield, such is the scope of his skill set.

His hopes at hitting the ground running are bolstered by the departures of trio James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; while none of the listed have cemented a starting berth with regularity over the past several seasons, they are all talented midfielders and given Liverpool's woes this year, there is no reason he cannot transcend the remaining crop.

Bestowed his debut for Les Parisien this year, the 6 foot 4 colossus, discernibly graceful and adroit for a man of his stature, Thuram has made 138 appearances for Les Aiglons, scoring eight goals and supplying 11 assists, and has recently been hailed as a "tenacious tackler", a "powerful & energetic carrier" and boasting "significant upper-body strength" by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

As per FBref, the £15k-per-week phenom ranks among the top 25% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for rate of assists, the top 6% for progressive carries and the top 9% for successful take-ons per 90, which illustrates the energy and exuberance that has been scattered like fallen maple leaves in a storm at Anfield.

Liverpool did craft a seven-match winning run to steady the ship in the closing weeks of the season before drawing a succession of games to end the unlikely hopes of qualifying for top four, but it will have certainly instiled some optimism that there is a pathway back to prominence next year, especially after the squad has been rejuvenated with astute additions.

His energy and driving nature could provide Klopp with the perfect template to chisel his next sculpture in the mould of Ilkay Gundogan, who played under the German's wing at Borussia Dortmund, winning the Bundesliga title and the DFB Pokal in his first season before ultimately departing the Yellow Wall for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City for £21m, where he is now regarded one of football's premium stars.

Hailed as "outstanding" by Manchester United icon Roy Keane for his efforts this term, Gundogan ranks among the top 5% of positional peers for rate of non-penalty goals, the top 19% for rate of assists, the top 20% for progressive passes, the top 21% for progressive carries and the top 4% for touches in the attacking box per 90, outling him as a creative ball carrier, just like Thuram.

If the Frenchman can emulate the City midfielder's impact as he grows into his skin over the next several seasons, he could yet assume the role of the Premier League's first-class midfield box-crasher.

Indeed, Thuram might just be the "perfect profile" - as he has been called by Alex Jaquin - for the Reds, and while he is not quite the refined, finished article as of yet, under Klopp's wing he could be shaped into a deadly gem every bit as emphatic as City's German sensation.