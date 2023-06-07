Liverpool are close to confirming their first signing of the summer with Alexis Mac Allister due to make his move to Anfield official imminently and now a reliable source has given an update on the club's next steps.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Khephren Thuram?

Italian journalist and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool have held discussions in their pursuit of signing OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram this summer.

Romano revealed on Twitter: "Liverpool have been in direct contact with both Manu Koné and Khephren Thuram agents again this week.

"Internal discussion taking place over official proposals. Liverpool asked for some time to close in on Mac Allister deal then decide on new midfielders."

Why should Liverpool sign Khephren Thuram?

It is no secret that a midfield rebuild is the top priority for Jurgen Klopp and Jorg Schmadtke this summer with Mac Allister looking like the first player who will spark the start of a new generation at Anfield.

The Reds have confirmed that Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner will be exiting the club upon their contract expiration next month, so adding some much-needed depth and injecting some youth into the centre of the pitch will be essential.

Although the signing of Mac Allister will be a great place to start, there is still plenty of work to be done to ensure that Liverpool can comfortably compete next season and bring back Champions League football to Anfield.

As a result, snapping up the services of Thuram would be a huge coup, especially considering that he could be the perfect player to partner up with the Argentine World Cup winner to revolutionise the Liverpool midfield.

The France international - a product of Monaco's development programme - has taken massive strides this season becoming a key player for Nice and rightfully earned his first-ever senior appearance for his national team a few months ago too.

Over 35 Ligue 1 appearances, the 22-year-old whiz - who has a reported price tag of €60m (£52m) - has created nine big chances, tallied up an 87% pass completion rate and registered four assists, as well as averaging 1.1 key passes and 1.3 successful dribbles, proving he is incredibly threatening in attacking play.

Not only that, Thuram is prolific in winning possession of the ball too with 59.7% successful take-ons, 89 tackles and interceptions won combined and 146 ball recoveries, demonstrating that he is a reliable box-to-box midfielder who can cover the ground needed to significantly improve Liverpool's performances.

The son of legendary French defender Lilian Thuram and brother of Bundesliga striker Marcus has earned high praise from his teammate Aaron Ramsey who revealed Thuram's best attributes:

"Khéphren is another talented player here. I think he’s definitely got a big future ahead of him if he carries on the way he’s going at the minute. He’s very dangerous, very powerful, a very strong dribbler of the ball."

Whilst the young talent brings the energy to dominate in the middle of the pitch, Mac Allister thrives when he's breaking the lines between midfield and attack to either create killer opportunities for the forwards or grasp a chance himself with ten goals, two assists and four big chances created for Brighton and Hove Albion this season.

With that being said, if Klopp can secure the services of Thuram this summer it could spark an incredible partnership with Mac Allister next season and provide Liverpool with an unstoppable attacking-minded force from midfield that could chaos for opponents.