Liverpool are interested in OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, with a concrete proposal potentially forthcoming after an initial round of discussion.

What's the latest on Khephren Thuram to Liverpool?

According to RMC Sport (translated courtesy of Caught Offside), Thuram's entourage have already met with Liverpool's recruitment officials to establish ground for a prospective summer transfer, with the Reds in dire need of midfield replenishment after a lacklustre campaign.

L'Equipe (via Sport Witness), reported a day previously that Liverpool have in fact already made moves more concretely than other clubs for his signature.

The necessity for fresh faces has been heightened by the departures of experienced midfield trio James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Thuram, who thrives across multiple central positionings, could provide an exemplary upgrade.

If Liverpool want the rising star they will need to cough up at least €40m (£34m), with Thuram highly regarded by his outfit and attracting attention from the opulent Paris Saint-Germain, though with just two years left on his current deal, Les Aiglons may be inclined to sell.

How good is Khephren Thuram?

Reds gaffer Jurgen Klopp will hope for a swift return to prominence next season after Liverpool failed to reach the top four and subsequently miss out on next year's Champions League edition, and to do so the intensity and verve of the midfield must be rekindled after the former fire waned this term.

The "tenacious" - as he was described by talent scout Jacek Kulig - Thuram is just 22-years-old but is already thriving as one of Ligue 1's most promising talents, having made his debut for France this season and played a pivotal role in Nice's season, forging 48 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals and supplying eight assists.

Hailed for his "tremendous" midfield skill set by one Anfield Wrap podcaster, the 6 foot 4 colossus is an imposing presence but possesses an elegant and fleet-footed gait that belies his stature, lauded by one tactical report for his efficacy as a ball-carrying vehicle and dominance at the centre of the park.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 6% of midfielders plying their trade across Europe's top five leagues for progressive carries and the top 8% for successful take-ons per 90, which means that he is adept at taking on his man and progressing up the pitch, two elements that have arguably been missing at Anfield this season.

Gini Wijnaldum used to bring this kind of assiduous sheen to the Anfield centre when he plied his trade at the club, playing a composed role and keeping the system ticking, boasting a career average pass completion rate of 88.4% and one of the centrepieces of Klopp's momentous feats since arriving to take the helm of the Reds.

Thuram is hailed as the "perfect profile" - as stated by RMC Sport reporter Alex Jaquin - and indeed embodies the energy and enthusiasm that Klopp demands to whir the cogs of his high-octane philosophy at full throttle, with his manager Didier Digard also remarking him to be "very hard-working".

This is indeed the role Wijnaldum fulfilled on Merseyside during the zenith of Liverpool's illustrious success under Klopp's tutelage, with the industrious Dutch midfielder making 237 appearances for the Reds and leaving Klopp waxing lyrical, dubbing him "perfect" for his central work.

It is imperative that the £15k-per-week Thuram is signed; Liverpool must pull no punches in paving the foundation of their renaissance and the Frenchman would fit into the system like tailor-made boots.