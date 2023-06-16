Liverpool are homing in on OGC Nice star Khephren Thuram after reportedly agreeing personal terms with the Frenchman, but his outfit are yet to give the green light as they hold out for rival interest.

What's the latest on Khephren Thuram to Liverpool?

That's according to Football Transfers, who state that while Thuram is hoping for a transfer to the Anfield side after completing international duty with France U21s, Les Aiglons are reluctant to permit a transfer just yet, anticipating further intrigue in his services as the window draws on.

Currently touted at around €60m (£51m), Nice want to extract as high a fee as possible for the 22-year-old, which likely means a breakthrough in negotiations will not immediately be forthcoming.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has already signed Alexis Mac Allister for £35m, and with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all departing the club, Thuram could be an immense upgrade.

How good is Khephren Thuram?

Liverpool simply have to make another move in the market this summer to further strengthen the Anfield centre, and considering the rate of the "elite" - as stated by Zach Lowy - Thuram's ascension and energetic, imposing skill set, there are few available options better suited to Klopp's system.

One such option is Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella, although the Champions League finalist is reportedly engaged in negotiations with the Reds' Premier League rivals Newcastle United, and could well join the Magpies for £50m, according to the Telegraph.

As per FBref, the 26-year-old Italy international ranks among the top 8% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for rate of non-penalty goals, the top 12% for shot-creating actions, the top 11% for progressive carries and the top 8% for progressive passes received per 90, illustrating a ball-driving, conducting presence in the midfield that would only enhance Liverpool's prospects of returning to prominence next year.

However, given Thuram's youthful exuberance and burgeoning rise, he could be the "perfect profile" - as dubbed by RMC Sport reporter Alex Jaquin - for Klopp's team, with Barella coincidentally listed as a 'Similar Player' to the one-cap France international via FBref.

He ranks among the top 6% of positional peers for progressive carries, the top 9% for successful take-ons and the top 19% for touches in the attacking box per 90, attributes indeed offering a striking similarity to Barella's.

And on just £14k-per-week, his signature exudes an air of prudence - after all, Klopp is second to none when moulding talented prospects into world-class phenoms, and Thuram could indeed become a "monster" - as he has been called by writer Sam McGuire.

While their transfer fees ostensibly wind up to around the same amount, Inter have responded to the recent transfer news surrounding Barella's name to claim he is untransferable, with previous figures of €100m (£87m) perhaps a more realistic assessment of the situation.

While the £153k-per-week Barella might be an enticing option for the Reds, sticking to the route that has clinched such illustrious success and crafting their own world-beater out of Thuram is certainly the more likely route - and in fact, it might just be the more propitious one.