Liverpool are creeping towards the latter stages of a deal to bring OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram to Anfield, according to reports.

What's the latest on Khephren Thuram to Liverpool?

A report from Football Transfers claims the Frenchman has 'verbally agreed terms' on a deal with the Anfield side, with manager Jurgen Klopp tracking the player since January.

Such claims are corroborated by the prominent Fabrizio Romano, who took to Twitter on Thursday to state that the Reds have scheduled a fresh round of talks with the Merseyside outfit.

With interest in Thuram believed to be high, as much as €60m (£52m) could be required to prise him away from the French Ligue 1, though such a sum could be worthwhile considering the calibre of his skill set.

What would Khephren Thuram bring to Liverpool?

It cannot be surprising to any avid football fan that Liverpool are undergoing major midfield surgery following a dismal campaign that illuminated the need for change, compounded by the mass exodus - James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all left upon the expiry of their contracts, while stricken loanee Arthur has also left the Premier League club.

However, given the situation Klopp is beset with, failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in seven seasons and ceding acres of territory to those at the forefront of the division, this is a blessing in disguise and the opportune moment to rekindle the flame has arisen, with the bargain £35m transfer of Alexis Mac Allister already concluded.

Considering the aforementioned departees, Thuram would have the perfect chance to cement a starting berth as the prestigious outfit look to commence a renaissance, having earned praise as the "perfect profile" by journalist Alex Jaquin.

While the midfield and its inability to effectively protect the defence this season has been the crux of Liverpool's demise, Thuram's acquisition could actually bolster the offensive ranks, too, with the new-look frontline exhibiting glimpses of brilliance over the past year but yet to click into top gear.

Mohamed Salah has been as imperious as ever, though, and plundered 30 goals and 16 assists from 51 matches across all competitions, and while he did not start off as emphatically as he would have hoped, 20 of his 31 direct contributions in the top flight occurred after the midpoint and could tantalise further stunning form when Liverpool ostensibly return to prominence next year.

Thuram can aid this and then some; as per FBref, the £15k-per-week machine ranks among the top 6% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries, the top 9% for successful take-ons and the top 25% for assists per 90, illustrating his knack at driving forward and creating danger in the final third.

Salah, who ranks among the top 3% of attacking midfielders and wingers for non-penalty goals and the top 1% for touches in the attacking box, can act as both the conduit from which Thuram can latch onto and the dynamic forward to provide a multi-faceted edge to the attack.

Hailed for his "tremendous" abilities by one Anfield Wrap podcaster, Thuram could be the dream signing to both enrich Liverpool's midfield vibrancy and infuse the robustness of the centre with the potency of the attack, and Klopp must throw the kitchen sink at tying up a deal this summer.