Liverpool have entered discussions with OGC Nice regarding a transfer fee for midfielder Khephren Thuram, according to reports.

Is Khephren Thuram leaving Nice?

The France U21s international still has another two years remaining on his contract at the Allianz Riviera, but having been name-checked as one of the main central candidates being “looked at” by Jurgen Klopp, he’s been heavily linked with a move to Merseyside.

Writing in his column for NUFC Blog, journalist Jacque Talbot suggested that Lilian Thuram, the 22-year-old’s father and advisor, is pushing for his son to join the Reds, with the same reporter later stating that personal terms had been agreed.

Since then, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Anfield outfit have been in “direct contact” with his agent and said that an “internal discussion” is taking place among chiefs as they weigh up whether to submit an opening offer. If the following update is to be believed, they have taken a big step towards submitting that bid.

Are Liverpool signing Thuram?

According to Football Transfers, Liverpool are now officially "in talks" with Nice regarding a suitable transfer fee for Thuram. The Ligue 1 midfielder is "hoping" to complete the switch and has already "informed" his outfit, who have set a €60m (£51m) asking price, of his stance.

The French giants' "ideal scenario" would be for other clubs to join the chase so that they can host a "bidding war", but with it currently only being a one-horse race, they want to shake hands on a "higher price" and "payment structure agreeable to them".

Should FSG cash out on Thuram?

Liverpool likely aren’t going to want to splash £51m on Thuram after getting Alexis Mac Allister for a £35m bargain, but should his asking price be lowered, FSG should definitely consider tabling a bid to secure the defensive midfielder’s services in the centre of the park.

The 6 foot 3 colossus, who has been dubbed a “tenacious tackler” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, averaged 1.5 challenges per league game last season and ranked in the 94th percentile for progressive carries, so loves to push his team up the pitch after regaining possession.

Thuram also posted six goal contributions (four assists and two goals) in Ligue 1 and recorded 84 shot-creating actions which was more than any other member of his squad, via FBRef, so for a player that positively impacts the game at both ends of the field, he would be well worth the money.