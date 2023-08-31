Liverpool have reignited their interest in Nice central midfielder Khephren Thuram, but a new report has revealed that he isn't the only candidate being considered in the centre of the park.

Is Khephren Thuram the son of Lilian?

Thuram is indeed the son of former professional Lilian Thuram and also the younger brother of Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram, and the talent clearly runs in the family because he’s been one of the club’s main targets over the course of the current window.

Fabrizio Romano previously reported that following the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister, FSG and Jurgen Klopp held direct contact with the 22-year-old’s agent to decide whether they wanted him to be their next recruit, but eventually decided against a move considering his lack of experience in the Premier League.

The Reds have since signed Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo, but with one more fresh face being added still a possibility before Friday, France’s youth international appears to have been brought back onto the hierarchy’s radar as they consider a late swoop.

Are Liverpool signing Khephren Thuram?

According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool have placed Thuram "high up on the list" of central midfield options, with chiefs still in the market to bring in another fresh face before the transfer deadline.

Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch has also emerged as a top target, alongside Borussia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone, but it's thought that the latter is "lower down" on the priority list.

The Reds have therefore "opened up another possibility" of a swoop for the Ligue 1 gem, with Nice having previously anticipated selling him this summer.

Thuram's Strengths Thuram's Style Of Play Blocking the ball Likes to play short passes Dribbling Does not dive into tackles Key passes (Information via WhoScored)

Liverpool are clearly very fond of Thuram to have returned to the table in the closing stages of the window and it’s no surprise considering that he’s been described as a player who can become a “monster” under Klopp by reporter Sam McGuire, so should the talisman put pen to paper, it could be a massive coup.

The Reggio Emilia native, who pockets £14k-per-week, has won seven out of his nine tackles made so far this season which is the highest success rate throughout his squad, via FBRef, but he can also be a threat in the final third having posted 19 senior contributions (11 assists and eight goals) during his time at Nice.

Read The Latest Liverpool Transfer News HERE...

Standing at 6 foot 3, Didier Digard’s colossus also ranks in the 94th percentile for successful take-ons so loves to dribble past his marker, alongside recording 18 shot-creating actions at this stage in the campaign which is more than any other of his teammates, showing what a standout star he is.

Finally, Thuram has the ability to operate in four different positions over the grass, including three roles in the midfield and even out wide on the left wing, so not only would he provide the manager with welcome versatility, making this one to keep an eye on before Friday.