Liverpool target and OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram is being pushed by his father to complete a move to Anfield, according to journalist Jacque Talbot.

Is Khephren Thuram leaving Nice?

The France U21s international still has another two years remaining on his contract at the Allianz Riviera, but having impressed during his 30 Ligue 1 starts last season, has grabbed the attention of FSG and Jurgen Klopp.

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, correspondent Jonathan Johnson revealed that the 22-year-old is one of several central candidates being “looked at” as the boss aims to replace the departing James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Back in May, L’Equipe reported that the Reds have already held a positive meeting with the 6 foot 4 giant's representatives, and Football Transfers have since claimed that the two parties are now in “advanced” talks and Jurgen Klopp is a “huge fan” of his target.

Are Liverpool signing Thuram?

According to Talbot in his column for NUFC Blog, Thuram’s father and advisor, Lilian Thuram, is “pushing a move” to Liverpool ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. The Merseyside outfit are believed to be “progressing” towards completing a deal, and whilst there is other interest from Premier League rivals Newcastle United, it sounds as if it’s the former who are currently in pole position.

Liverpool are expected to complete the signing of Brighton and Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister before the end of the week, and Thuram, praised for being an "energetic" and "tenacious" player with "excellent technique" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, looks to be an excellent complement to the versatile Argentine.

The Reggio Emilia native, who currently pockets £14.5k-per-week, naturally sits just in front of the backline and is a protector of the defence, which is proven by him averaging 1.5 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per league game last season, via WhoScored.

The Reds target, however, is also capable of contributing to efforts at the opposite end of the pitch having posted ten goal contributions (eight assists and two goals) across all competitions during the previous term, not to mention that he recorded a total of 84 shot-creating actions which was more than any other of his fellow teammates, as per FBRef.

Finally, like Mac Allister, Thuram would add wonderful versatility to the squad with his ability to operate in four various roles, including anywhere across the midfield, so the board should definitely consider tabling an offer to bring him to Anfield.