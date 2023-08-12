Khephren Thuram has been a target for Liverpool most of the year, and now Jurgen Klopp's side could look to complete a swoop as the 2023/24 Premier League season kicks off.

The Merseysiders' summer transfer window has erupted into confusion and turbulence following the attempted hijack of Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo, who is determined to join Chelsea.

Romeo Lavia of Southampton remains a target, but returning for OGC Nice's Thuram could complete the rebuild and return the Anfield side's central power to its previous capacity.

What's the latest on Khephren Thuram to Liverpool?

According to prior reports in Spain, Liverpool are interested in the France international, despite having already brought in the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in recent months.

Les Aiglons have placed a €50m (£43m) price tag on their coveted midfielder in an attempt to ward off suitors, but Liverpool could well meet that fee after showing their hand with a £111m bid for Caicedo.

How good is Khephren Thuram?

The interest in Thuram appears to be resurfacing at a decisive phase of the transfer window for Klopp's outfit; with the return of the Premier League now here, more work still needs to be concluded to provide the German manager with enough options to craft a squad capable of competing for silverware after falling by the wayside last year.

With Caicedo ostensibly headed for Stamford Bridge, it looks like Liverpool will shift their full focus back onto Southampton's precocious No. 6, with Lavia now likely to join the Anfield side following the "rollercoaster" that has been the Caicedo transfer saga, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Given that Lavia would command a fee of £50m, half of his Ecuadorian counterpart's valuation, Klopp could then look to complete a deal for Thuram too, with the vibrant gem the quintessential 'Klopp' midfielder; his energy and vehicular presence on the pitch typifies what the Merseyside outfit require.

As per FBref, the 22-year-old ranks among the top 5% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries and the top 9% for successful take-ons per 90, highlighting his prowess at pushing the play forward with the ball at his feet, weaving his way into dangerous areas.

The £14k-per-week machine would thrive and enhance the performances of his Reds teammates by utilising his physicality and technique, but he would require a first-class anchor to steady the ship and allow him to produce results, and Lavia would be integral in this regard.

The young Belgian midfielder has been described as an "absolute monster" by journalist Benjy Nurick, while The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell waxed lyrical, saying: "In terms of technical quality and tactical understanding, he's more than ready to go right into that Liverpool midfield."

He ranks among the top 4% of midfielders for blocks per 90, and is undoubtedly a prodigious talent who could grow into a first-class phenom at Anfield.

Lavia also completed 86% of his passes in the Premier League last season, as per Sofascore, averaged 2.1 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game and succeeded in 57% of his ground duels.

This could benefit Thuram immensely, who created nine big chances in Ligue 1 last year, completing 87% of his passes, averaging 1.1 shots and key passes per match and succeeding 66% of his dribbles.

Having also been called a "monster" by Sam McGuire, Liverpool would stand a good chance of reclaiming their position at the forefront of domestic and continental football by nurturing these two talents to prominence.