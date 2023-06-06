Liverpool signing Nice enforcer Khephren Thuram and Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch this summer would be an 'unbelievable' upgrade on their outgoing midfielders, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Khephren Thuram and Ryan Gravenberch?

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, Liverpool have had conversations with the agent of Nice midfielder Thuram ahead of a potential summer move to Anfield.

In 2022/23, the £14k-a-week ace was in sparkling form for Ligue 1 outfit Nice, and Thuram registered two goals and eight assists in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

As per Michael Reschke's interview with Die Bayern-Woche via The Liverpool Echo, Liverpool also 'really want' to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Gravenberch in the forthcoming off-season. In an interview with Sport1, the former Schalke Director of Football said: "Liverpool are interested in him. They really want to have him. That speaks for the quality of the player."

Earlier this year, The Daily Mail confirmed that the £152,381 earner had been 'sounded out' by the Reds over the possibility of moving to Merseyside and contact is believed to have been initiated between Liverpool and Gravenberch's representatives.

Of course, Liverpool's willingness to strengthen in midfield hasn't stopped there. Brighton & Hove Albion playmaker Alexis Mac Allister is also a target for the club and has a release clause in his contract worth £45-55 million and Liverpool are 'hopeful' that they can conclude a deal to bring in the Argentina international by the end of this week, as per Sky Sports.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones thinks Thuram and Gravenberch joining Mac Allister at Liverpool would be an 'unbelievable' upgrade on Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlian, who have all now left the Premier League giants due to their contracts expiring.

Jones said: “Imagine we get to a situation where Liverpool strike a good deal for Mac Allister at such value they can follow it up with two more like Khephren Thuram and Ryan Gravenberch – it would be an unbelievable squad upgrade on the back of losing Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita and Milner. This is such a key area of their rebuild.”

Who else have Liverpool targeted ahead of the summer transfer window opening?

With Lavia having a price tag of around £40 million and Gravenberch at £44 million, it remains to be seen as to whether Liverpool would spend so much money on so many midfielders.

Liverpool look to be in the market for many players this summer and have been linked with several high-profile additions as Jurgen Klopp aims to refresh his squad.

As per FootballTransfers, Feyenoord captain Orkun Kocku and Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone remain high up on Klopp's transfer wishlist at Anfield.

One report in Spain via Caught Offside also claim that Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram could be an option to strengthen Liverpool's forward line on a free transfer.

Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia has also cropped up on Liverpool's radar amid interest from multiple Premier League suitors, as per Football Insider, indicating that the Reds may be set for a busy next few months as they prepare for next term.