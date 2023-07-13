Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Khephren Thuram over the summer so far and now a new update has emerged on the club's pursuit of the player.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Khephren Thuram?

According to French news outlet L'Equipe, the Reds and Bayern Munich are keen to secure the services of the OGC Nice midfielder this summer.

As per the report, it's thought that the Ligue 1 club believe they can hold onto their prized asset for another year with the player content where he is at the moment, however, with his contract running down and due to expire in 2025, Nice are aware they may be unlikely to command a lucrative fee in 12 months time.

In that case, Les Bleus would be willing to part ways with Thuram this summer for a fee of around €40m (£34m) should Liverpool or Bayern make a concrete move before the transfer window closes.

What kind of player is Khephren Thuram?

The Liverpool squad have now returned to pre-season training with two new additions in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai joining the Merseyside giants in their preparations for next season.

A much-needed midfield rebuild has started to take shape following the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer, however, the outgoings could continue as The Athletic's David Ornstein dropped a huge bombshell on the Anfield faithful this week.

He revealed on Twitter that club captain Jordan Henderson could become the latest player tempted by a move to the Saudi Pro League this summer, and he isn't the only Liverpool mainstay attracting interest with new reports claiming Barcelona are interested in signing Thiago Alcantara.

As a result, whilst Jurgen Klopp will have much to consider whether it is viable to sell more of his most experienced leaders in the squad, it would present an opportunity to further reinvest for the future of his midfield and comfortably fund a move for Khephren Thuram.

Alongside Henderson, Thiago is one of the highest-earning players at the club, earning a whopping £200k-per-week salary, and although the talented midfielder is a great asset when on the pitch, his decline in fitness and injury record over the last two seasons has made it difficult for him to be relied upon when it matters most.

If selling Thiago could open up the door to secure the services of Thuram it would be a worthwhile endeavour for Liverpool, as another injection of youth and energy into the centre of the pitch would be massively advantageous ahead of next season.

The 25-year-old Frenchman - once hailed as "elite" by journalist Zach Lowy - ranks in the top 30% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues for progressive carries (top 6%), successful take-ons (top 9%), touches in the opposition box, shot-creating actions and pass completion per 90, demonstrating a wide range of strengths that make him both potent in attack and a capable defensive presence.

The 6 foot 2 box-to-box midfielder's work-rate would be an incredible asset to Klopp next season and whilst he is a much more progressive player than Thiago, the remaining presence of Fabinho and Stefan Bajcetic allows for the German coach to secure a young talent who offers a fresh perspective instead of a like-for-like replacement.

With that being said, aside from the ongoing speculation about potential outgoings, the signing of Thuram is definitely one to watch as it is clear that the Nice star would bring something new to the current Liverpool midfield and continue to bolster the youth revolution that Klopp is aiming to complete at Anfield.