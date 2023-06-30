Liverpool are reportedly closing on their second signing of the 2023 summer transfer window as negotiations with OGC Nice's Khephren Thuram continue.

What's the latest on Khephren Thuram to Liverpool?

That's following an update from transfer insider Rudy Galetti, who claims that the respective outfits are in active discussions over the transfer of the burgeoning France international.

He said on Twitter: "Talks between Liverpool and OGCNice for Khephren Thuram are progressing. The 2 clubs are working to reach an agreement for around €40/45m (£34/39m).

"No issues on personal terms."

Liverpool have already signed World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister this summer for £35m, but will hope to bolster the midfield further after James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's contractual conclusions.

How would Khephren Thuram perform at Liverpool?

Although Liverpool failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in seven years after finishing fifth in the Premier League, there is reason for optimism given the moves being made on the market.

And with a late-season purple patch underscoring the lofty heights this outfit can return to - Liverpool won seven matches in succession before a succession of draws closed the play - the ambitious stratagems of the Reds' German manager could yet be realised once again.

Thuram would bring energy and exuberance to the Liverpool fold, evidenced by his relentless driving runs - as per FBref, the 22-year-old ranks among the top 6% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries and the top 9% for successful take-ons per 90.

Described as a "monster" by Sam McGuire, the £14k-per-week star could bring the best out of Darwin Núñez, who has endured an indifferent maiden year on English shores after joining Liverpool from Benfica for a club-record £85m transfer.

As evidenced by FBref, the £140k-per-week menace ranks among the top 1% of forwards for total shots and xG per 90 - with the latter metric meaning Nunez has squandered a higher rate of goalscoring opportunities than any other striker in Europe over the past year.

The Uruguayan did still plunder 15 goals across all competitions from just 26 starting displays, also ranking among the top 6% for progressive carries and the top 2% for touches in the attacking box per 90, and Thuram's involvement behind him could finally unlock a prodigious talent.

Indeed, the Nice ace is a "dangerous" midfielder - as praised by Aaron Ramsey - and could utilise his prowess as a central vehicle, pushing through the thirds, to provide Nunez with the support that he needs to flourish - Thuram also assisted eight goals last season.

Liverpool are 'progressing' with a deal, and must now ensure that they do not cede the chance to sign such a vibrant talent, it could just finally ignite the full scale of Nunez's capabilities.