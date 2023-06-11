Liverpool technical director Jorg Schmadtke will be working relentlessly this summer to complete apt signings to take the Merseyside outfit back to the forefront ahead of the 23/24 campaign.

What's the latest on Khephren Thuram to Liverpool?

A £35m deal to secure the signing of Alexis Mac Allister has already been realised but the work in replenishing the midfield ranks does not stop there, and OGC Nice's Khephren Thuram has been of a vested interest to Jurgen Klopp's side.

That's according to Get French Football News, who state that after conferring with sources, it is understood that a 'provisional agreement' has been reached between the player and the Anfield side, though Les Aiglons are reluctant to sell and the 22-year-old has yet to request a departure.

With Nice potentially demanding as much as €60m (£52m) for the France international's signature, Liverpool would have to make him one of the most expensive midfield signings in their history, but he could be the answer to their struggles this season.

Should Liverpool sign Khephren Thuram?

James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all departed Liverpool upon the expiry of their contracts this summer, which has teed up space for replacements to not just bolster but vastly improve the collective calibre of the Anfield centre.

A plethora of names have consequently entered transfer circulation, with Thuram joined by Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone at the forefront of Schmadtke's shopping list, with Fabrizio Romano confirming of late that the Reds are interested.

However, a recent revelation from Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg has brought fresh news to light that, as it stands, a deal is "very unlikely" to be completed this summer as he is not a "top transfer target" for Liverpool, despite being available for €30m (£26m).

This could well be down to the sealed signing of Mac Allister and the pursuit of Thuram, who boasts a similar profile to his compatriot and is arguably the better option, as evidenced by their respective valuations and underscored by comparative metrics.

Indeed, as per FBref, the £14k-per-week Nice gem ranks among the top 6% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries, the top 9% for successful take-ons, the top 25% for rate of assists, and the top 26% for interceptions per 90.

Kone, meanwhile, ranks among the top 23% for progressive carries, the top 4% for successful take-ons, the top 25% for tackles and the top 20% for blocks per 90.

While the Gladbach ace is a more grounded midfielder, both are combative and "tenacious" - as Thuram has been labelled by talent scout Jacek Kulig - and with the one-cap maestro excelling in his progressive approach, he could be the optimum signing to inject life and potency back into Liverpool's midfield.

He would certainly be a "fantastic" acquisition, as hailed by Nice coach Didier Digard, who also praised his "leadership role" - which could be invaluable after losing the wisdom, experience and guidance of Milner and co.

While Kone is a top-class talent, Thuram is the better pick and with the onus firmly on driving the squad back up the table next term, the instant success that the Frenchman could bring must be secured.