Liverpool could be in the hunt to sign Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram this summer as they eye midfield reinforcements, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest transfer news involving Khephren Thuram?

According to L'Equipe via The Daily Mail, Liverpool are keen on signing Thuram as part of a midfield overhaul this summer by Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

The report states that Nice will try to command around £52 million before letting the 22-year-old depart; nevertheless, the Reds are said to have already met with his representatives over a potential deal.

As per 90min, Thuram has already commented on transfer speculation linking him with a move to Liverpool, stating in an interview: "I want to progress, go on the field, have fun. For now, I'm in Nice. It's going very well. I really like the club, so I still see myself in Nice. I am very well in Nice. There are noises, I hear, but I'm happy in Nice. I hope to grow with this club. I would like him [Didier Digard, manager] to stay because he brought a lot to this group when it was in a difficult period."

Cited by the same outlet, Liverpool have already 'opened talks' with the France international alongside Borussia Monchengladbach ace Manu Kone, with several additions expected in midfield for the Reds in the off-season.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs thinks that it may take a significant fee to prize Thuram away from the Allianz Riviera this summer.

Jacobs said: "Thuram, we're hearing links. I think that still has to develop a little bit before we can say that there's anything concrete there. The thing about Thuram, for any suitors really, is that I sense that there might be a deal to be had at a relatively strong value, because I think Nice have to sell. We're hearing figures being banded around of £55-60 million, I think it'll be more like £50 million or slightly under. That's my sense, that's my feeling and that might be of appeal to a Premier League club."

Would Khephren Thuram be a good signing for Liverpool?

Thuram has enjoyed an impressive campaign over in France and would add some fresh legs to a jaded Liverpool midfield in need of surgery this summer.

In 2022/23, the 22-year-old has made 48 appearances in all competitions, registering two goals and eight assists in total, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored also take into account that Thuram is comfortable in possession and has managed to maintain a pass success rate of 86.9% in Ligue 1 this term.

FBRef report that Thuram is also capable of driving forward from midfield and has successfully carried out 106 shot-creating actions this campaign.

In what is set to be an exciting next few months at Anfield, bringing in Thuram could help to get optimism flowing among Liverpool supporters ahead of 2023/24.