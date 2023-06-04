Khephren Thuram's representatives are favouring a move to Liverpool over other interested clubs, transfer insider Jacque Talbot has revealed.

What's the latest on Thuram?

The OCG Nice midfielder has attracted interest from a number of top clubs, including Newcastle and Paris Saint-Germain, following a strong campaign in which he contributed to ten goals and assists in 48 appearances across all competitions.

The central midfielder may have a number of options available to him this summer, and his representatives are now pushing for the 22-year-old to join Jurgen Klopp's side.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Talbot revealed that despite missing out on Champions League football, Anfield is the ideal destination for the midfielder.

"I certainly think with Thuram it's three clubs, PSG, Newcastle and Liverpool," he stated.

"We hear that his father and his representatives are pushing towards Liverpool. We hear that Newcastle do like him and have been some talks but of Newcastle they are looking towards the Premier League.

"PSG are another one who are linked to Thuram, but they want to get him in instalments."

What could Thuram bring to Liverpool?

Klopp is aiming to completely rebuild the Liverpool midfield after a disappointing season, and Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister looks set to become the first through the door this summer.

Thuram could join to play alongside him, either as the defensive midfielder or next to him as a box-to-box option, having played a significant number of games in both roles this season.

His teammate Aaron Ramsey recently praised him, describing the Frenchman as "very dangerous," and he is held in high regard in Ligue 1.

Thuram ranks highly for progressive carries as per FBref, indicating that he could be useful for his strength and skill on the ball as Liverpool aim to add more energy back to their side.

James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are all leaving the club, and younger alternatives to Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are being targeted.

Liverpool challenged for the quadruple last year, but have suffered a dramatic drop-off in performances and results, having been eliminated early on in all the cup competitions, and a late resurgence in form wasn't enough to secure Champions League qualification.

Klopp will hope to land his ideal transfer targets this summer, and should they secure the signing of Thuram, he could become a mainstay in their midifeld for years to come.