Liverpool are eyeing a move for an unlikely new midfielder in Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, with Jurgen Klopp still hoping for several acquisitions before the transfer window closes.

The Reds started the transfer window strong with the astute £35m purchase of Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister, before following up with the exciting £60m move for Dominik Szobsozlai, but the movement has since stagnated, with Southampton's defensive midfielder Romeo Lavia, aged 19, yet to join following several failed bids.

The need for fresh faces is exacerbated by the departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabian sides, and Klopp and co need to now move swiftly with the 2023/24 Premier League campaign less than a week away.

What's the latest on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Liverpool?

According to a report from Anfield Watch last week, Liverpool are 'looking at' making a move for Foxes ace Dewsbury-Hall, having been impressed by the 24-year-old's performances last season.

Read the latest Liverpool transfer news HERE...

The £24m-rated Englishman has been relegated with Leicester, but Liverpool have a tried and tested method of signing from clubs who have suffered the drop, and Klopp could now continue this trend and bolster his centre.

What type of player is Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall?

Despite plummeting into the second tier this year, the Reds' interest in Dewsbury-Hall is a testament to his industrious ability and energy levels from the centre of the pitch.

As per FBref, the 24-year-old ranks among the top 13% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries, the top 10% for successful take-ons and the top 1% for blocks per 90, which highlights his aptitude as both a forward-surging force and a defensive unit to bolster the backline.

This didn't quite work to the desired effect with the Foxes last term, granted, but the £75k-per-week machine did record an average rating of 6.86 in the English top-flight - as per Sofascore - averaging 1.3 key passes and 1.7 tackles per game and succeeding with 61% of his attempted dribbles.

Given his energy and enthusiasm from the centre of the park, Dewsbury-Hall could be the perfect replacement for James Milner, who departed Anfield this summer upon the expiry of his contract.

Dewsbury-Hall can play across the midfield and would be a valuable asset for Klopp's side as they look to bolster the ranks ahead of the new campaign, and while Milner is now 37 years old, his leadership and dynamism will be missed.

Former boss Brendan Rodgers was once left waxing lyrical over the Leicester man's skills, stating that he "typifies everything" that the club strived to do well, also calling him "wonderful".

Likewise, Milner was dubbed a "role model" who "sets the standards" by Klopp, and given that the one-time Manchester City dynamo ranks among the top 12% of midfielders for progressive passes, the top 22% for progressive carries, the top 26% for successful take-ons and the top 10% for tackles per 90, he still boasts the all-encompassing skills to bely his age.

While Dewsbury-Hall might not be the marquee name Liverpool fans covet, he could prove to be a worthwhile addition and, if the finances are right, Liverpool should make their move and enrich the ranks.