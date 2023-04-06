Liverpool are interested in completing a deal to bring Napoli defender Kim Min-jae to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Kim's future?

Football Insider has reported that the Reds are willing to listen to offers for Joel Matip and Nat Phillips this summer, meaning that central reinforcements will be needed should they depart. South Korea international Kim only made the move to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium last year, but having been a regular feature under Luciano Spalletti with 27 Serie A starts in his debut season, he has been attracting interest.

Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna (via Liverpool Echo) recently credited Jurgen Klopp with an interest in the 26-year-old, whose camp would reportedly be happy to green-light a move, and despite his contract not set to expire for another two years, there is a way he could be brought to Anfield in the coming months.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United have all “expressed an interest” in Kim and activating the £40m release clause included in his terms. The English trio are among “several” other unnamed clubs across Europe who are also monitoring his situation, but it’s claimed that he would “prefer” a move to the Premier League.

It is thought that Spurs could hold a “slight advantage” as a result of him being international teammates with Son Heung-min, but his representatives are aware of the “many other” options. Napoli, however, are keen to keep hold of him and could therefore look to remove his exit clause by offering him a new deal.

Would Kim be a good signing for Liverpool?

Kim has been dubbed a “rock” at the heart of Napoli’s backline by Serie A expert Matteo Bonetti, and should the opportunity to sign him arise, he could be the ideal long-term partner for Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool.

The Nike-sponsored star is currently averaging 3.8 clearances and 2.8 aerial wins per league game, highlighting his physical presence both on and off the ground, whilst recording a 90.5% pass success rate, displaying his confidence and composure on the ball (WhoScored).

The 6 foot 3 defender is also capable of chipping in from time to time when it comes to the opposite end of the pitch, having scored six goals and provided two assists throughout his career, via Transfermarkt, so for someone who has the ability to make a positive impact at both ends of the field, he is perhaps the perfect profile of defender for Klopp.