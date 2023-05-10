Liverpool sent scouts to watch Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae in action on Sunday ahead of a potential move to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Kim to Liverpool?

The South Korean only arrived at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium last summer, but having become a regular feature of Luciano Spalletti’s first-team, starting 33 of the 34 Serie A games this season, has caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

The Daily Mail have reported that the Reds, alongside top-flight rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, have all expressed an interest in the 26-year-old, who has a €45m (£39m) release clause included in his contract which is set to be active for the first two weeks of the upcoming transfer window.

However, the 6 foot 3 colossus still has another two years to run on his current deal so should any potential suitors not pay the specified fee in the timeframe mentioned above, the Italian giants have set their increased price tag.

According to 90min, Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs and the Red Devils all had officials in attendance to assess Kim during Napoli’s 1-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. The Premier League quartet are all “long-term admirers” of the centre-back, and his side have finally “accepted” that they may have to sanction his sale this summer.

The Serie A defender’s £39m release clause will be “difficult” to reach for any club considering the regulations surrounding Financial Fair Play, but it’s stated that his side would “find it hard” to turn down any offers that arrive at their door “in excess” of €60m (£52m).

Should Liverpool submit an offer for Kim?

Liverpool clearly hold a strong enough interest in Kim to deploy scouts to watch him live, and having been dubbed an “iron barrel” by Napoli teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and "sensational" by BBC pundit and former Red Danny Murphy, FSG should certainly consider testing the water by tabling a bid in the weeks ahead.

The World Cup and Champions League participant currently averages 3.6 clearances and 2.8 aerial wins per league game alongside recording a 90.8% pass success rate, as per WhoScored, which would rank him the second-highest for completion among the regular features of the current squad on Merseyside.

Kim, who also has the versatility to operate at right-back alongside his natural position in the heart of the backline, is additionally capable of making a positive impact at the opposite end of the pitch having scored two goals and provided the same number of assists this season, so is a double threat with his difference-making in both halves.