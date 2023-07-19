An update has emerged on the potential availability of one of Liverpool's transfer targets ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign...

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

According to German outlet Kicker, Bayern Munich could be open to offers for central midfielder Joshua Kimmich as they attempt to build up enough funds to push for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane.

They claim that the Bundesliga giants may be willing to listen to proposals for the 28-year-old star, who has two years left to run on his deal in Bavaria.

This comes amid speculation over captain Jordan Henderson's future. The England international is reportedly closing in on a £10m move to Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq, who are managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

How good is Joshua Kimmich?

Jurgen Klopp could now land a massive upgrade on the English veteran by signing Kimmich as the German international has proven himself at the top level over the course of a number of seasons.

The 79-cap star has played 347 competitive matches for Bayern Munich and accumulated an impressive 20 trophies to date, including one Champions League, which is 12 more than Henderson has managed in 492 games for the Reds.

This shows that the Bavarian-based machine is a proven winner who could drive Liverpool forward to win more major silverware over the coming years, as he knows what it takes to consistently lift trophies.

His form for Bayern over the last 12 months also suggests that the quality is there for him to improve Klopp's midfield as a replacement for Henderson.

Kimmich averaged a phenomenal Sofascore rating of 7.73 across 33 Bundesliga matches, which would have played him top of the Reds squad as Trent Alexander-Arnold led the way with a score of 7.32.

The German all-rounder showcased his creativity with an outstanding 2.7 key passes per game - 0.8 more than any of Liverpool's players - and a total of 11 'big chances' created for his teammates.

This did not result in him shying away from his defensive responsibilities, though, as the £323k-per-week sensation made 3.6 tackles and interceptions combined per outing, which would have placed him joint-top for the Reds with Thiago Alcantara and shows that he is able to cut out opposition attacks on a regular basis to protect his goal.

Henderson, meanwhile, averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.88 - the 12th-highest in the team - across 35 Premier League games last season.

The 33-year-old leader did not offer as much as Kimmich in or out of possession as he managed 0.9 key passes to go along with 1.5 tackles and interceptions combined per clash.

Therefore, the Bayern powerhouse, who was once described as a "phenomenal" player by legendary manager Jose Mourinho, would be a massive upgrade on Henderson in midfield.

Their respective statistics last season indicate that the 28-year-old dynamo would provide Klopp with more quality as a defensive anchor in front of the defence whilst also being able to open up the opposition with his impressive passing to create chances for his teammate with greater regularity.

If the German giants are open to offers for their midfield machine, Liverpool must test the waters to see if they can be at the front of the queue.