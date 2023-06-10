While Liverpool have already got their transfer business underway after sealing the signing of Alexis Mac Allister, there is also seemingly work to be done with regard to outgoings, with promising youngster Fabio Carvalho among those looking set for a departure.

As per journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Merseysiders have already rejected a bid from RB Leipzig for the 20-year-old, with the club only said to be willing to allow the former Fulham starlet to move out on loan this summer.

That uncertainty surrounding the playmaker's future comes following a frustrating debut campaign for the Portuguese gem at Anfield, with the 5 foot 7 ace having been restricted to just 13 Premier League appearances - only four of which came from the start.

Despite being hailed as a "big talent" by Jurgen Klopp earlier in the season, Carvalho has seemingly been unable to totally earn the faith of his manager, with the German previously stating that while the forward has done "nothing wrong", the team have simply been in need of "different skills".

As such, it is, therefore, no surprise that the Portugal U21 international could be on his way sooner rather than later, with Klopp already having a a wealth of young talent at his disposal who can quickly replace the £5m man in the first-team set up.

Among those who are particularly catching the eye is the Reds' teenage duo of Kaide Gordon and Ben Doak...

Who are Ben Doak and Kaide Gordon?

The two youngsters have both been recruited by the Merseysiders in recent years, with Gordon having been snapped up from Derby County back in 2021, while Doak joined from Old Firm giants, Celtic in 2022.

While it is still early days in their development, the pair have already sparked notable interest, with RedMen TV's Ste Hoare - in an interview with Football FanCast - stating that the attacking duo could fight it out to seal a regular place in the senior ranks, ahead of Carvalho.

The respected insider stated:

"I would be more excited about Ben Doak and Kaide Gordon being one of those to be the sixth option as a forward. So [Mohamed] Salah, [Darwin] Nunez, [Cody] Gakpo, [Luis] Diaz, [Diogo] Jota. And then I do think - obviously [Roberto] Firmino's left - so they're looking for, I guess, a sixth person in that rotation.

"There's a school of thought that it could be Harvey Elliott, but I still see him more playing in midfield. So I think I think there's definitely a slot for one of those young players to step up.

"We saw glimpses of Ben Doak last season and we saw Kaide Gordon the season before, before he had a hip injury. I think one of those two will slot in. I think, basically, it might even be a battle between those two actually to get to that sixth place.

"And it'd be interesting to see who comes out on top because they're both very exciting young players that are different in their skill sets. But I think one of those we might end up seeing as the sixth forward option especially, again, if Carvalho leaves the club like It looks like he might."

As Hoare alluded to, 17-year-old Doak - who typically operates on the right flank - enjoyed a real breakthrough campaign this season after notably bagging 11 goals and eight assists in all competitions at youth level as well as making five first-team outings, having been described as a "huge talent" by journalist Barry Anderson.

Gordon, meanwhile, has been hampered by injury over the last year or so, although the 18-year-old - who is also a right winger by trade - has already made four appearances for the first-team, scoring against Shrewsbury Town back in January 2022.

With the two wonderkids only on the cusp of the senior ranks at present, the departure of Carvalho could allow at least one of them the chance to establish themselves as a part of Klopp's forward line next term.