After the highs of their quadruple chase last season, it has proven a far more turbulent campaign this time around for Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp's men facing the very real prospect of missing out on Champions League qualification - just a year on from competing in the showpiece against Real Madrid.

It has proven a difficult campaign, in truth, for all concerned at Anfield thus far, with the previously rampant outfit having appeared rather inconsistent at times, notably hitting rivals Manchester United for seven last month, before slipping up away to relegation strugglers Bournemouth in the following Premier League game.

One man who has found life particularly tough of late is summer signing, Fabio Carvalho, with the former Fulham ace having been something of a bystander to proceedings for much of the campaign.

Having belatedly snapped up the playmaker on a £5m deal at the end of last season - after seeing a move collapse in January 2022 - the 20-year-old has since gone on to feature sporadically since the World Cup break, in particular, sparking question marks over his long-term future at the club.

If the Merseysiders are to cash in any time soon, it looks as if they could recoup a notable increase on their initial investment, amid the youngster's soaring valuation.

How much is Fabio Carvalho worth?

As journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed, it looks as if the Portugal U21 international is set to be "leaving" the club this summer, albeit with it not specified whether that exit will be on a permanent deal or merely on loan.

According to Football Insider, both scenarios are believed to be a possibility this summer due to the forward's lack of regular game time, with Carvalho having made just a solitary, two-minute outing in the top flight since November.

That drop-off in regular involvement has been something of a surprise given the positive start to life at Anfield that the 5 foot 7 ace made earlier this season, memorably scoring twice in his first five league games for the club.

Hailed as "big talent" by Klopp, Carvalho scored in the 9-0 thrashing at home to Bournemouth back in August, before subsequently snatching a late winner at the death against Newcastle United in the following game, having quickly endeared himself to the home support.

Despite being regarded as a "special player" by his manager, the £40k-per-week asset has regularly been absent from matchday squads of late, with the former Borussia Dortmund boss insisting that the ex-Craven Cottage starlet has "done nothing wrong", with the team merely needing "different skills".

As such, it could already be that Carvalho's time is up on Merseyside, with Liverpool likely to be able to rake in a tidy profit on their initial investment, with the player said to be worth as much as £22m, according to CIES Football Observatory.

If the Reds are to get anywhere close to that figure this summer it would represent astute business, while alternatively, a possible loan exit could help to raise the mercurial talent's value and profile even further, with it potentially a win-win situation as far as the club are concerned.

Whether a temporary or permanent departure emerges in the coming months, it does appear that the six-time European champions did truly hit the jackpot by snapping up Carvalho on the cheap.