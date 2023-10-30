Liverpool have been in fine form this season and Jurgen Klopp will be delighted with the resurgence after last year's issues, with cautious optimism that a title charge can be mounted over the coming months.

The Premier League giants wiped away the stain of last season's sapped midfield and replaced the central ranks with some exciting additions, but there is work still to be done and Klopp appears to have his sights set on further improvements in the winter transfer window.

Liverpool transfer targets for January

As relayed by This Is Anfield, Fluminense midfielder Andre has hinted at a January transfer after being made to wait in the summer, claiming that his manager has promised he can leave after the Brasileiro Serie A season's culmination.

Andre confessed recently that he rejected Liverpool in the summer after promising his homeland outfit to fight for success in the Copa Libertadores, having reached the final against Boca Juniors, which will be played on November 4th.

Regardless, the Brasileiro Serie A season finishes in December and the Reds will then have the perfect opportunity to seal a swoop for an exciting talent.

Valued at £34m by his side, Liverpool have already demonstrated willingness to pay such sums to secure midfielders of prodigious potential, with Ryan Gravenberch joining from Bayern Munich for £34m in August, and Andre could now be next in line.

Andre's best qualities

Andre, aged 22, has played his entire career with Fluminense and has chalked up 160 appearances across all competitions, posting four goals and three assists, praised for his "combative" skill by reporter Neil Jones.

The two-cap Brazil international has been at the heart of his side's exploits this season and has been immense in the league, playing 24 matches, remarkably completing 95% of his passes, averaging 0.8 key passes from his deep-lying role and making two tackles and 7.8 ball recoveries per game, as per Sofascore, also winning 62% of his ground duels.

As per FBref, the midfielder ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across divisions similar to the Brasileiro Serie A for pass completion and passes attempted, while also ranking among the top 12% for successful take-ons per 90, highlighting his immense ball-playing ability and robustness.

He is a tenacious, tough-tackling menace on the pitch and a "leader" within his squad, as was claimed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, and he would be a brilliant addition to a Liverpool side lacking a starring specialist No. 6.

Fabinho was sold in the summer and Wataru Endo was brought in as a replacement, joining from Stuttgart for £16m, but he is not quite at the requisite level to star unwaveringly in the first team and Klopp will be eager to bring in a first-class addition.

Starting berth unlikely for eager Endo

Endo is swiftly becoming a bit of a cult hero on Merseyside, and if Klopp constructs a silver-laden crescendo to this rebuilding season then the Japan star could be etched into the club's lore in the same way that Divock Origi is heralded.

Only several days ago Endo deftly guided Trent Alexander-Arnold's curling delivery into Toulouse's goal in the Europa League to to reclaim the lead for the hosts after 30 minutes.

Speaking after the game, The Athletic's James Pearce wrote that he "kicks on impressively", acclimatising to life in such a high-octane and demanding system, but having yet to receive another start in the Premier League since his first, against Newcastle United.

It does seem that his opportunities in the top flight will be limited and restricted to scant moments of need when others have fallen to injuries and suspension, but he will at least play a prominent role across cup competitions.

That being said, with the possible arrival of Andre in January, Klopp could unearth a No. 6 worthy of a place in the biggest moments, and it would unfortunately hammer Endo down the pecking order.

Chances will come his way for the duration of his Anfield career, but the 30-year-old is not going to secure a regular starting berth in the crucial stages any time soon and Andre's arrival would illuminate this.