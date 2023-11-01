Liverpool return to EFL Cup action this evening as they travel away from Anfield to take on Premier League rivals Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp's men dispatched Championship side Leicester City 3-1 in the previous round and they will now be looking to progress through to the next stage tonight.

The Reds are coming into this match off the back of a comfortable 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest last weekend, with goals from Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Diogo Jota securing all three points.

This cup clash with the Cherries now provides the manager with an opportunity to rotate his side and offer chances to other players to impress.

With this in mind, Klopp must move Ryan Gravenberch aside in order to unleash young ace Harvey Elliott from the start in the middle of the park.

Gravenberch's performance against Nottingham Forest in numbers

The impressive summer signing from Bayern Munich did not enjoy his best afternoon against the Tricky Trees as he struggled to make an impact on the game.

Gravenberch lost four of his seven duels throughout his 59 minutes on the pitch and lost three of his five battles on the ground, which shows that he was not able to impose his physicality on the match.

The ex-Ajax star did complete 95% of his attempted passes but did not manage to create a single chance for his teammates at the top end of the pitch.

This performance came after the midfield general scored one goal, after Nunez's staggering miss, and created three opportunities against Toulouse in his previous outing for the club.

The 21-year-old ace could be rested in order to keep him fresh and ready to bounce back with an improved display against Luton Town in the Premier League on Sunday.

Harvey Elliott's season in numbers

Klopp must now unleash Elliott in place of Gravenberch, who could be benched after his lacklustre showing against Forest, in midfield this evening.

The England U21 international played 30 minutes off the bench over the weekend and completed 100% of his attempted passes (15/15) along with a ground duel success rate of 100% (1/1).

He also caught the eye in the last round against Leicester with three chances created in 90 minutes against the Championship leaders in September.

Elliott recently impressed on international duty with his country as the 20-year-old magician scored two goals and provided two assists in two games for England's U21s - against Serbia and Ukraine.

The £40k-per-week whiz, who was hailed as an "incredible" talent by coach Paul Dalglish after his performances for England, is a midfielder who has the quality to make a big impact at the top end of the pitch.

He can be a difference-maker with his energetic and dynamic displays in midfield to create opportunities for his teammates whilst also being able to offer a goal threat of his own.

Whilst the former Fulham prodigy is yet to prove himself at Premier League level on a consistent basis, Klopp must unleash him from the start in this cup clash to provide him with another chance to impress and continue his development at senior level.