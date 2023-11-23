The Liverpool fanbase is generally convinced by Jurgen Klopp's summer transfer business, with the heavy surgery on the midfield recharging the engine and enabling a fight for the Premier League title.

It's early days (and a daunting clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium looms), but second-placed Liverpool will hope to maintain a position around the forefront of the pack, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and co instrumental in this endeavour.

More work is needed, however, and Klopp appears to be interested in returning for a former summer target to continue the rebuild...

Liverpool transfer news - Khephren Thuram

According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter Milan and Juventus are both eager to bring Khephren Thuram to the Serie A in January, but Liverpool's past interest keeps them in contention.

OGC Nice are expected to demand around €40m (£35m) for the dynamic midfielder, and given the finances, this could force the Italian sides to act quickly as his value threatens to skyrocket, given the concerns over the cost already.

It's stated that should Liverpool decide to lodge a formal offer, things could get quite sticky for such outfits in matching the wealth of the English giant.

Khephren Thuram's style of play

Liverpool's interest in Thuram, aged 23, was well-documented before the summer transfer market opened its shutter, but other options were instead targetted and the Frenchman remained in his homeland.

An elegant dribbler and progressive presence in the centre of the park, Thuram has the cheek to weave through the central third and drive the play into opportune phases with regularity, with writer Sam McGuire claiming that he could become a "monster" at Liverpool.

While the modern game has been shaped by intricate passing patterns, focusing on pinballing the ball up the field with juxtaposing precision, Thuram holds a certain defiance to modern conventions and instead focuses on carrying the ball into the danger area himself.

As per FBref, the imposing 6 foot 3 star ranks among the top 2% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries, the top 5% for successful take-ons and the top 12% for shot-creating actions per 90.

The stats-led site highlights his comparability to Mac Allister, dynamic and technically proficient, and it's clear why the Reds have had a vested interest in his name this year, also capable of playing in the deep-lying midfield role.

Okay, so it's clear that Liverpool's intrigue is warranted; Thuram is an exciting midfielder with skills fit for Klopp's system - but then, isn't that why Mac Allister was signed from Brighton & Hove Albion for £35m in the summer?

Why Liverpool shouldn't sign Khephren Thuram

The past section has dug into Thuram's strengths, sure, but if reports of the Reds' rekindled interest in the one-cap France international are on the mark, then this would be a detrimental mistake.

Thuram is a talented midfielder and he has many qualities that would be welcomed at Anfield, but he's just not what Liverpool need to continue their revival.

Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch are both multi-functional - the Argentine has been serving as Liverpool's 'defensive' midfielder this season in the absence of an established No. 6.

If the focus is to be on bolstering the centre of midfield instead of the backline in January, then it's imperative that a specialist anchor is targetted, and Thuram is not that, preferring to assume the roaming role.

Gravenberch in particular could be impeded by such a signing, having made such an impressive start to life on Merseyside after joining from Bayern Munich in August.

The Dutchman, aged 21, has posted two goals and assists apiece from just seven starts for Klopp's side, and ranks among the top 2%of midfielders for shot-creating actions, the top 15% for progressive carries, the top 7% for progressive passes and the top 3% for successful take-ons per 90.

He's strikingly similar to Thuram, who would only disrupt the harmony by overloading that area of the midfield; Liverpool need to invest their resources elsewhere.