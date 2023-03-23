Liverpool don't always strike gold with their academy ranks, but when they unearth a diamond it shines brighter than most Premier League outfits can dream of.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the obvious contemporary example, uninspiring this season but integral to the success under Jurgen Klopp, while club legend Steven Gerrard and Ballon d'Or winner Michael Owen also plied their formative years in Merseyside red.

The current crop of youthful talent at the Kirkby academy tantalises a rich era of homegrown talent, with none within the fold tantalising prominence more so than Mateusz Musiałowski, who will undoubtedly be looking to emulate his peer Harvey Elliott in breaking into first-team contention with an emphatic bang.

Klopp must consider unleashing the Polish whiz, especially considering the success in providing a platform to youth this season; Liverpool have been shoddy this term, but the exploits of Elliott and industrious 18-year-old midfielder Stefan Bajcetic certainly evoke a lingering optimism that the recent storm will abate, leaving a golden sky painted above Anfield for the coming years.

The next off the production line could well be Mateusz Musialowski.

Who is Mateusz Musiałowski?

Musiałowski rose to prominence after scoring a simply sensational strike against Arsenal for Liverpool's U18 unit in 2021, earning praise for the innate movement of his gliding gait, breezing along in a manner not too dissimilar to one Lionel Messi, who has forged a decent career for himself.

“I just ran with the ball,” Musiałowski detailed, pensively, to Liverpool's official website. “When I see the space, I just go for it. I have seen a lot of Lionel Messi goals like that, so I try to be like him and I want to repeat it!”

Now 19-years-old, the Pole has perhaps not had the season he or those affiliated quite expected, scoring just one goal from 15 outings for the U21s this term, but the calibre of his skill set cannot be questioned.

Hailed as "excellent" by Andy Kelly as recently as last month, there is evidently much yet to come from the fleet-footed £750-per-week ace, who might benefit from an opportunity to impress among his senior peers, perhaps seeking to emulate the success of Elliott.

Signed via a tribunal for £4m from Fulham in 2019, the 19-year-old dynamo has harnessed his abundant quality and is now a coveted member of Liverpool's squad, valued at £53m by CIES Football Observatory and playing 40 matches under Klopp's tutelage this term.

While Elliott has primarily been deployed as a centre-midfielder this season, he commenced his career as an offensive flanker, and Klopp could look to replicate the success with Musiałowski, who typically occupies roles across the front line.

Polish outlet Sport claimed that Klopp used the starlet in the build-up to last year's Champions League finale against Real Madrid, looking to emulate the dribbling prowess of Vinicius Jr. and provide Alexander-Arnold with a blueprint of how to repel the advances, with Musiałowski clearly held in high esteem with his ball-carrying ability.

Such aptitude also finds a home in Elliott's arsenal, with the youngster ranking among the top 5% of midfielders across Europe's big five leagues for progressive carries per 90, as per FBref, only furthering the claim that Klopp could have his next phenom, awaiting apt harnessing.

A player of "ridiculous quality", as once hailed by Reds academy writer, Lewis Bower, Musiałowski remains one of Liverpool's brightest prospects in recent memory, and could yet leave Anfield in rapture as he grows into his skin on Merseyside.