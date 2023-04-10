Liverpool's thrilling 2-2 draw with rivals Arsenal on Sunday saw misfiring forward Diogo Jota continue his long-running goal drought, with the Portugal international having now gone 32 games without finding the back of the net at club level.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers man - who arrived at Anfield on a £41m deal back in the summer of 2020 - had initially been a clinical presence in front of goal for Jurgen Klopp's side, notably scoring 15 Premier League goals last season in the club's push for the title.

While injury has restricted the 26-year-old to just seven starts in the competition this time around, it is still rather concerning that the Porto native has been unable to get off the mark, with supporters likely to be losing patience with the dynamic marksman.

How did Jota perform against Arsenal?

On the face of it, the £140k-per-week dud did make a handful of vital contributions against the Gunners yesterday after teeing up Jordan Henderson in the build-up to Mohamed Salah's first-half effort, having also won a penalty for his side after the break, after cleverly buying a foul off Rob Holding.

While such an impact was 'not bad considering he is still nowhere near his sharpest', as per GOAL's Neil Jones, Jota did little else to truly justify his starting berth, having looked like a player who is 'desperately in need of a goal', according to the Echo's Ian Doyle - who awarded the striker a 5/10 match rating.

Those woes were laid bare by the forward's limited involvement prior to his withdrawal on the hour mark, having recorded just 30 touches in his 60-minute outing - fewer than what teammate Alisson achieved in the sticks (67).

The one-time Molineux hero also lost possession on ten occasions as a marker of his struggles and failed to complete a single dribble, while also failing to offer much in a defensive sense after winning just four of his ten total duels and being dribbled past once.

While Jota's replacement - Darwin Nunez - didn't fare much better after squandering a gilt-edged chance late on, it may be time for the Uruguayan to be unleashed in his place moving forward, with the summer signing having scored 14 goals in all competitions this season.

It has been a particularly difficult run of fixtures after facing Manchester City, Chelsea and the north London outfit in quick succession, although with the Reds now on a run of four league games without a win, changes will seemingly be needed to get the club's European qualification hopes back on track.

If there is to be any potential casualty in the coming games, it should well be that of Jota.