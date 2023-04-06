For all the potential frustration surrounding Liverpool's potential lack of recruitment of late - particularly with regard to the midfield ranks - the Merseyside outfit have seemingly remained astute operators when it comes to moving players on, having recouped a tidy sum with player sales last summer.

Jurgen Klopp and co notably sold Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich for a fee of around £35m - despite the Senegalese forward having had just a year left on his deal - while also raking in around £16m with the departure of academy graduate Neco Williams to Nottingham Forest.

In hindsight, it also looks as if the Anfield hierarchy struck gold with the sale of Japan international, Takumi Minamino, with the 28-year-old having seen his stock plummet since joining Ligue 1 side Monaco on a £15.4m deal last June.

How much is Minamino worth now?

The Premier League giants had originally snapped up the dynamic forward for what appeared to be a bargain price of just £7.25m back in December 2019, with the 5 foot 8 ace having previously shone during his time at Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg, scoring 64 goals and registering 43 assists for the club in 199 games across all fronts.

Hailed as a "wonderful signing" at the time of his arrival in England by Klopp, Minamino was rarely afforded a real chance to prove his worth in the side on a consistent basis, having been unable to dislodge the starting trio of Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in attack.

As it proved, the one-time Gamba Osaka man would go on to score 14 times in 55 games in all competitions during his time with the Reds, albeit with only four of those coming for the club in the top flight.

Despite having been lauded as a "machine" and described as someone who "defends like a Devil" by Klopp, the 47-cap menace was restricted to a sporadic, impact role at Anfield, having also spent the tail-end of the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Southampton.

After making just 11 league appearances last season, the diminutive playmaker was ultimately allowed to depart for Stade Louis II ahead of the current campaign, with Liverpool raking in almost double what they had originally paid for the player just a few years earlier.

That sale now looks even more impressive due to the decrease in Minamino's valuation, with CIES Football Observatory noting that the forward is now worth as little as £7m, despite still having just over three years left to run on his existing deal.

It has proven a difficult debut campaign in France, in truth, for the £78k-per-week man as he has been restricted to just seven league starts to date, chipping in with one goal and three assists in that time.

Those woes even ensured that the struggling figure was branded the biggest 'flop' of the season earlier in the campaign by French outlet, Quotidien Du Sport, while that claim was also backed up by journalist Nabil Djellit who claimed he was a "flop player".

As such, it truly looks as if Klopp and co pulled off a real coup by managing to sell the player for a handsome profit.