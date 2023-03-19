Liverpool have suffered a huge fall from grace over this season so far and Jurgen Klopp will surely be planning for a transformative summer ahead.

The Reds are currently sixth in the Premier League table and struggling to close the gap between themselves and the last Champions League qualifying spot inside the top four, now six points adrift of Tottenham Hotspur.

Not only that, the side have lost their final opportunity to collect some more silverware this season after being knocked out of Europe by Real Madrid earlier this week, as well as falling short in the FA Cup and League Cup.

Indeed, the Merseysiders have tallied up the worst injury record in the entire top flight this season which has hindered Klopp’s ability to maintain some consistency in the starting eleven, however, there is no doubt that the performances on the pitch have failed to meet the high standards Liverpool are renowned for setting under their German boss which has become a cause for concern.

As a result, a positive transformation and squad refresh are desperately needed this summer and Klopp should not hesitate to offload some of the players who have failed to deliver when it matters most.

Should Klopp ditch Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita?

It is no secret that the midfield has become a pressing worry at Anfield with several players set to be out of contract this summer and others coming to the latter stages of their careers.

There has been a lot of inconsistency and injury concerns to multiple midfield players and the powerbrokers on the red side of Merseyside must find some resolve to improve and revive the performances in the centre of the pitch.

Two players who will be out of contract at the end of the season and should not be given an opportunity to extend their stay at Anfield are Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Liverpool disaster duo - who both earn £120k-per-week - have struggled to make their presence known in the team over the last few seasons with injuries plaguing the pair.

Keita has tallied up a whopping 84 fixtures missed over 18 incidents of injury since he arrived at the club back in 2018, whilst Oxlade-Chamberlain has been unavailable for 88 games on eight separate occasions over his six-year tenure.

In fact, this season both the Liverpool duds have tallied up 13 or fewer appearances across all competitions, further proving their lack of involvement despite being some of the highest-paid players at the club with the likes of Andy Robertson, for example, having a bigger impact on a lower salary.

It is obviously not an ideal scenario to let go of any players for free as FSG’s frugal standpoint on spending can be uncompetitive at the best of times with the other top six clubs.

Nevertheless, freeing up the wage bill will put the club in a great position to offer a more competitive wage to their transfer targets like Jude Bellingham in the summer.

With that being said, this season has been solid proof that it is time to move on from the successful squad of the past and start rebuilding for the next generation to compete at the highest level again.