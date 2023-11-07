Liverpool supporters should be delighted with the way that Jurgen Klopp has successfully reshaped the side after a terrible 2022/23 campaign, now fighting at the forefront of the Premier League pack once again.

That doesn't mean that the Anfield faithful cannot eagerly await the next phase in the rebuild; last year's sapped midfield has been built anew on an industrial scale, but Fabinho's summer sale to Al-Ittihad means that there is still ample room for a shiny new specialist No. 6.

Sunday's draw against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road exposed this, with shades of last season's malaise creeping in as the Reds languished to a 1-1 draw, with the striking performance of Darwin Nunez very much compounding the evening.

Darwin Nunez's stats vs Luton

Having made impressive improvements to his game since the summer, Liverpool were treated to a harrowing spectacle of the Nunez of old against Luton.

Liverpool might've had their blushes spared by Luis Diaz's last-gasp equaliser off the bench - an extraordinary and emotional moment given the Colombian's ongoing family crisis - but the ceded territory highlighted weaknesses in this resurgent Reds squad.

Nunez missed three big chances, hitting the target three times, missing it on four occasions and seeing two efforts blocked, as per Sofascore; candidly, it was not a demonstration of the Uruguayan's best qualities and progress this year, and had he been more clinical his side surely would have walked away with all the goods.

Darwin Nunez in numbers vs Luton Touches 45 Accurate Passes 14/22 (64%) Expected Goals (xG) 0.90 Shots on target 3 Shots off target 4 Big chances missed 3 Key Passes 1 Duels Won 4/8 Possession Lost 15x Stats via Sofascore.

His profligacy is a concern, but given that he has been in such stellar showing over the past few months, Klopp will hope for now that it was a mere blip, having posted seven goals and four assists already this year.

Klopp will hold an unwavering belief in his centre-forward's cutting edge, and while the 24-year-old was the notable underperformer against the Hatters, the continuing struggles of Alexis Mac Allister in midfield present a far more glaring cause for concern.

Alexis Mac Allister's season by numbers

Since signing from Brighton & Hove Albion in a £35m transfer in the summer, it's fair to say that Mac Allister has not really entered his stride.

It's also a fair argument that a large portion of this is down to Klopp's decision to field him in the deep-lying midfield position, negating much of his best quality and precluding him from finding promising offensive positions with the regularity that saw him plunder 12 goals and three assists for Brighton last term.

He certainly hasn't been objectively... bad, it's just that the 24-year-old is still awaiting a consistent deployment in his favoured role, which earned him praise from journalist Roy Nemur for his “unplayable” displays at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he gleaned gold with Argentina.

As per Sofascore, Mac Allister has completed 88% of his passes in the Premier League this season, also making 6.5 ball recoveries and 2.5 tackles per game, but such metrics appear to be deceiving considering the discernible issues when watching him in action.

Alexis Mac Allister's season in numbers League Matches Played 11 Goals 0 Assists 1 Shots per game 0.5 Key passes per game 0.7 Pass Accuracy 88% Interceptions per game 1.3 Tackles per game 2.5 Ball Recoveries per game 6.5 Stats via Sofascore

Against Luton, however, he lost possession 15 times, won just three of his ten contested duels, made only one tackle and was dribbled past on three occasions, certainly not producing the kind of formidable performance that is needed against a squad of Luton's physicality.

There are alternatives, Wataru Endo is an industrious midfielder and of the mould requisite for the defensive midfield role, but is seemingly not considered the solution, having started just once in the Premier League since his £16m summer arrival from Stuttgart, with Mac Allister consistently taking his spot.

The winter transfer market could also be the apt time to pounce on Merseyside, with Fluminense star Andre still reportedly of interest after winning the Copa Libertadores last week.

Mac Allister will likely be made to ply his trade in the same role on multiple occasions over the next few months, but it is increasingly important that Liverpool rectify the situation and find a worthy solution, only enhancing the chance of clinching silverware by next summer.