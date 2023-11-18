After faltering last season, Liverpool have come roaring back this time around to put themselves firmly in title contention alongside the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal, with Jurgen Klopp's men currently just a point off the top with just one defeat in 12 Premier League outings thus far.

Such form is a far cry from the limp showings that saw the Merseysiders slip out of the top four last term, with a repeat scenario now looking increasingly unlikely, even with a competitive chasing pack that includes the likes of Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Manchester United.

With his side currently in a strong position in those coveted Champions League berths, Klopp certainly won't be getting complacent, however, with fresh reinforcements perhaps needed in January to help maintain this impressive momentum.

With that in mind - and with transfer rumours already beginning to swirl with the winter window looming - here's a look at how the Anfield outfit could line up come February, if a handful of key signings are to be made...

1 GK - Alisson

It would take something frankly remarkable for Alisson not to still be the undisputed first-choice under Klopp in 2024, with the Brazilian colossus having deservedly cemented his place as the go-to man in the sticks ever since his arrival from Roma back in 2018.

Lauded as the "best in the world" by teammate Andy Robertson, the 31-year-old has conceded just ten goals in the league so far this season, helping his side to record the joint-best defensive record in the division - alongside the Gunners.

2 RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is another who has been a regular fixture in the side during a golden period under Klopp for Liverpool, having now chalked up 16 goals and a staggering 75 assists in 287 appearances for the club at senior level.

The academy graduate has yet again been an attacking outlet form his full-back berth this season with three assists in 14 games in all competitions, having also relished the opportunity to take on an inverted role at times in the middle of the park.

While an able deputy could well be needed - with usual centre-back Joe Gomez the only other senior option at right-back - any January addition is incredibly unlikely to dislodge the Englishman from his starting berth.

3 CB - Goncalo Inacio

The first new face in this hypothetical XI is Sporting CP and Portugal's Goncalo Inacio, with both the Reds - and rivals Manchester United - said to be scouting the promising centre-back ahead of a possible future swoop.

With Ibrahima Konate regularly hampered by injury and with Joel Matip currently in the final year of his contract, a new addition in that department could be essential, even despite the club's impressive defensive record of late.

In the 22-year-old Inacio, Klopp could find a long-term solution at the heart of the backline, with the in-demand ace particularly adept at playing out from the back, as he ranks in at least the top 2% for attempted passes, progressive passes and progressives carries per 90 among those in his position in leagues comparable to the Primeira Liga.

4 CB - Virgil van Dijk

The newly-appointed captain following the departure of Jordan Henderson over the summer, Virgil van Dijk remains a truly influential and imperious presence at centre-back.

Described by Ben Foster as the "best defender that has ever lived" when in his pomp, the towering Dutchman may have lost a "yard off pace" since his ACL injury back in 2020 - as per Foster - yet he is still integral in helping to marshal a watertight defence.

5 LB - Andy Robertson

While currently sidelined with a shoulder injury, the expectation is that Robertson will be able to make an eagerly-awaited return in the new year, with Klopp currently having to rely on Kostas Tsimikas or Gomez to fill the void at left-back.

Like his colleague on the opposite side - Alexander-Arnold - the Scotland skipper is also a regular attacking outlet down the flanks, having notably averaged 2.6 key passes per game this season in the Premier League, more than any of his teammates.

6 CDM - Joao Palhinha

Having seen Fabinho depart for the riches of Saudi Arabia over the summer, the Reds are still seeking a quality solution at the base of the midfield, with 30-year-old summer signing, Wataru Endo, yet to truly convince after starting just two league games this term.

As such, with recent reports linking the club with a move for Fulham's Joao Palhinha - who is valued at £70m - Klopp could well find that missing piece of the puzzle, with the Portuguese menace an undoubted "monster" in the centre of the park - as hailed by broadcaster Adrian Clarke.

Rumours are rife regarding Fluminense's Andre, but Palhinha has already shown his class in English football, notably ranking at the top of the charts for the most tackles made in the division in 2023/24.

That addition could well spell bad news for Alexis Mac Allister, with the World Cup winner - who has lined up in that deeper role this season - seemingly not a natural fit as a midfield destroyer, with his average of 3.8 tackles and interceptions per game in the league this term simply dwarfed by Palhinha (6.9).

7 CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

As the Hungarian has himself admitted, there is already talk that the former RB Leipzig man is the "new Steven Gerrard" following a blistering start to life at Anfield, the 23-year-old having scored twice and recorded two assists so far this season.

With the likes of Henderson, James Milner and Naby Keita having moved on to pastures new in the most recent window, the £60m man has provided a delightful, youthful exuberance in the centre of the park and looks like a figure to build the side around for years to come.

8 CM - Ryan Gravenberch

With so many options in central midfield - including the likes of Mac Allister, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott - it is a tricky ask trying to settle on a figure to round off this trio, yet Ryan Gravenberch could well get the nod.

The one-time Ajax man has had to bide his time for a regular role in the side, yet has begun to flourish in a Liverpool jersey, having even been likened to a certain Patrick Vieira by club legend, Jamie Carragher.

With the sturdy presence of Palhinha behind him, the Dutchman would be able to bomb forward at will - with such attacking quality having been seen by his two goals in three Europa League games this season.

9 RW - Mohamed Salah

While the question remains as to whether Saudi interest will be renewed in Mohamed Salah in January, it would be a real shock if the Egyptian was allowed to depart midway through the campaign, particularly amid Liverpool's strong league position.

In the event that the former Roma man does stay put, Klopp will be able to continue to rely on his main source of goals and creativity, with the 31-year-old already posting ten goals and four assists in 12 league outings to date.

10 ST - Darwin Nunez

There is no question that Liverpool still need more from Darwin Nunez - as he has already missed ten big chances in the top-flight this term - yet the Uruguayan does appear to be making impressive strides in his second season at Anfield, with seven goals and six assists in all competitions.

The former Benfica man does have competition from the likes of Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota, although he is the more natural centre-forward of the trio, with Klopp likely to continue to place faith in his club-record capture.

11 LW - Leroy Sane

It would undoubtedly be ambitious to bring Leroy Sane back to England, although the one-time Manchester City man has been mooted to make the move to Merseyside in recent weeks, with the Bayern Munich speedster having caught fire again in Germany.

Under the watchful eye of Thomas Tuchel, the 27-year-old - who can operate on either wing - has already posted eight goals and seven assists across all fronts in 2023/24, although his long-term future with the Bundesliga giants remains in doubt, with just over 18 months left on his current deal.

Of course, Liverpool do already have Luis Diaz to slot in on the left, yet the Colombian international has recorded just four goals and one assist in 14 games this term - albeit while enduring a horrific off-field ordeal of late.

As such, bringing in a former Premier League winner like Sane - who contributed to 25 league goals in the 2017/18 campaign at the Etihad - could provide that extra sprinkling of star quality.

Liverpool's dream starting XI after January, in full - GK - Alisson; RB - Alexander-Arnold, CB - Inacio, CB - Van Dijk, LB - Robertson; CDM - Palhinha, CM - Szoboszlai, CM - Gravenberch; RW - Mo Salah, ST - Darwin Nunez, LW - Leroy Sane.