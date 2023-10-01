On Saturday evening it felt like an irremovable force was sent down from upon high to plague Liverpool's chances of moving top of the Premier League.

Such an eventuality would have capped off nicely this rejuvenation of Jurgen Klopp's, who has remoulded his midfield and once again crafted a Reds side that looks capable of challenging for elite honours.

However, when you're forced to play with nine men and then be subjected to one of the most mind-boggling VAR calls you will ever see, you are unlikely to win games of football.

Curtis Jones' aggressive challenge early doors saw red and then Diogo Jota was also sent for an early bath after twice fouling Destiny Udogie in the space of a few minutes.

However, the real injustice was at the hands of the officials. Luis Diaz raced through in the first half before firing home a lovely finish from inside the penalty area.

Everyone could see it was onside, yet in remarkable circumstances, it was chalked off. The PGMOL, for what felt like the 1000th time in the last year were forced to apologise for a major human error. The circumstances surrounding why it was given are incomprehensible.

To make matters worse, they will now be without two of their forward's services. Jota, of course, will be suspended, but Cody Gakpo was also forced off with an injury immediately after finding the net with a powerful close-range drive. According to his manager, he is now in a brace and limping.

Who could replace Gakpo and Jota?

The obvious replacement in the number 9 role will likely be that of Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan has started just twice in the Premier League this term but will likely now get his chance to do his thing.

An effervescent character in the forward line, the 24-year-old has already found the net three times this season and is simply bursting at the thought of being given an extended run in the side. Fortunately, that could well be forthcoming.

However, another player who could get a rare opportunity is that of Ben Doak.

The teenager has regularly been seen in the first-team picture this term, earning a start in the Europa League against LASK.

How good is Ben Doak?

That centre-forward berth is unlikely to be his, but a vacancy could well open up on the wings. Moving Salah would be foolish but Diaz's place isn't certain and with games coming up thick and fast, rotation will be needed. Without Gakpo and Jota, that is tricky.

Doak already has plenty of senior football under his belt. He made his first-team debut for Celtic at 16 before moving to Anfield and is now gaining semi-regular opportunities in Jurgen Klopp's first team.

Now 17, he has appeared as a substitute once in the Premier League this term but wasn't even in the matchday squad for the trip to Spurs. Damning indeed, but his chance is surely now just around the corner.

A "special" talent, as dubbed by Klopp, he is yet to earn a start in the league for Liverpool, but his radiant qualities prove he deserves a go.

A wonderful ball-carrier, Virgil van Dijk perhaps sums up his qualities best: "He’s very exciting, very direct, one-on-one. I call him a Tasmanian Devil with the way he is buzzing around, he’s just so quick. If his decision-making gets better - and he has all the time in the world for that - then he could definitely be one for the future."

One for the future? Yes. But one for the here and now? Blows to both the availabilities of Jota and Gakpo means we could well be about to find out.