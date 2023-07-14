An update has emerged on Liverpool and their plans to restructure their midfield options ahead of the 2023/24 campaign...

What's the latest Liverpool midfielder transfer news?

According to talkSPORT, the Reds are considering a swoop to sign Brighton & Hove Albion defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo during the summer transfer window.

The report claims that the Merseyside giants could raid the Premier League side for a second time this summer, following the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister from them last month, if they lose two of their current options in the middle of the park.

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea are also said to be in the race to land the Ecuador international, who is valued at a staggering £100m by Roberto De Zerbi's club.

Al Ittihad are reportedly in talks over a possible deal to sign Fabinho from Anfield, which could see the Brazil international move to Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson is said to have agreed terms with Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq ahead of a possible permanent transfer.

How good is Moises Caicedo?

The 21-year-old dynamo is a proven Premier League performer who has already showcased his ability as a number six in the top flight, which could allow Jurgen Klopp to forget all about Fabinho by signing him over the coming weeks.

Last season, Caicedo averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.08 across 37 league appearances for Brighton, which is a score that would have placed him sixth in the Liverpool squad and the highest-rated midfielder within the team.

Klopp's Brazilian enforcer averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.87 over 36 outings and showcased his defensive quality with 2.8 tackles and interceptions combined per game to go along with a duel success rate of 50%.

The Brighton star, who was once described as a "Machine Man" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, made an outstanding 4.2 tackles and interceptions per game alongside a 58% success rate in his physical battles.

These statistics suggest that the 21-year-old, who is eight years younger than the Liverpool warrior, could be a significant upgrade on Fabinho in terms of the average standard of his performances, as well as the defensive work that he carries out to win possession back for the team on a regular basis throughout games.

Caicedo could also provide more quality in attack as the talented youngster has averaged more progressive passes and progressive carries combined per 90 (7.37) over the last 365 days in the Men's Big Five Leagues and European competitions in comparison to the 29-year-old battler (5.89).

His use of the ball in midfield could, therefore, allow the Reds to progress the play more frequently than they currently do with Fabinho in that position, which could present the forwards with more opportunities to pick possession up in advanced areas to do their damage at the top end of the pitch.

The Brighton hotshot's impressive qualities on and off the ball at Premier League level suggest that the quality is there for him to be a significant upgrade on the former Monaco man in midfield, which is why Klopp could forget all about the Al Ittihad target by swooping to sign the South American talent before the deadline.