Liverpool host Marco Silva's Fulham at Anfield this evening as they aim to continue their four-match winning run in the Premier League.

The Reds have beaten Leeds United, Tottenham, Nottingham Forest, and West Ham in succession in recent weeks and can now move to within four points of the Champions League places with a fifth victory tonight.

Jurgen Klopp's men are heading into the game off the back of a stunning 4-3 win over Spurs on Sunday but could be without match-winner Diogo Jota after the manager revealed that the Portugal international is a minor doubt due to injury. Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita also remain sidelined with their respective injuries.

How will Liverpool line up against Fulham?

Despite potentially being without Jota, Firmino, and Keita, Klopp has plenty of options to rotate his side amid the busy Premier League schedule, with another match coming up on Saturday against Brentford.

Firstly, there could be two changes to the back four in front of number one goalkeeper Alisson with Kostas Tsimikas and Joel Matip potentially set to replace Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate.

Klopp could make a change at left-back after the Scotland international endured a "horrific" spell against Spurs - as per Anfield Index's Dave Hendrick. FFC previously published an article explaining why the Greek defender should come in for him.

Konate, meanwhile, could be ditched after being exposed on several occasions against Tottenham. It was his poor positioning and lack of awareness that played a part in Harry Kane being left open for the first Spurs goal and then Son for the third, which could see him lose his place in the side.

The midfield could remain as it was on Sunday, particularly with Curtis Jones' goalscoring contribution, but Klopp may opt to alter his front three by bringing forward Darwin Nunez in from the start.

Luis Diaz only returned from his long-term knee injury last month and, with another game coming up on Saturday, the head coach could protect him by resting the winger to offer the "chaotic" - as described by journalist Dominic King - £140k-per-week ace an opportunity to impress.

Nunez has scored nine goals and provided three assists in 17 Premier League starts and could cause Fulham no-end of problems with his electric movement and energetic style of play.

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas; Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Curtis Jones; Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez.