Liverpool have enjoyed a strong start to the 2023/24 campaign as they currently sit within the top four of the Premier League with 20 points in nine matches.

Jurgen Klopp's side have only lost one top-flight game this season and they will be hoping to secure a return to Champions League football after qualifying for the Europa League last term.

Despite their impressive form so far, the Reds could look to the January transfer window to give themselves a boost for the second half of the campaign.

It was recently reported that Liverpool, alongside Benfica, have an interest in Boca Juniors defensive midfielder Ezequiel Fernandez, and Klopp could land an instant Wataru Endo upgrade in a swoop for the 21-year-old ace.

How has Endo performed this season?

The Reds snapped the Japan international up from Stuttgart for a reported fee of £16.2m during the summer transfer window but he has endured a difficult start to the season.

An unused substitute during the recent 2-0 win over Everton, Endo has only featured in five Premier League matches so far this term and has not made much of an impact at either end of the pitch.

He has not created a single chance for his teammates and has averaged 0.8 tackles and interceptions combined alongside a duel success rate of 41%, as per Sofascore.

Endo has also struggled in his two Europa League starts for Liverpool with zero key passes and zero interceptions, along with two tackles, in the clashes with LASK and USG.

These statistics show that the former Bundesliga man is not making regular defensive interventions to help his team out at the back, whilst he is also offering no creativity in possession to benefit the team in attack.

Should Liverpool sign Ezequiel Fernandez?

Klopp should swoop to sign the 5 foot 10 defensive midfielder as his performances for Boca Juniors this year suggest that he has the potential to be an instant upgrade on the ex-Stuttgart ace in January.

The left-footed battler, who was once dubbed an "orchestrator" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, could offer more quality as a ball-winner in comparison to the 30-year-old Reds dud.

Fernandez has made eight appearances in the Copa de la Liga this year and caught the eye with 2.9 tackles and interceptions per game, along with a pass completion rate of 90%.

The young gem has also averaged 2.7 tackles and interceptions per match and won 61% of his duels across 19 Liga Profesional de Futbol outings throughout 2023.

Statistic Fernandez vs Union Sofascore rating 7.1 Pass accuracy 90% Duels won Five Tackles made Two Fernandez's most recent Boca Juniors performance (via Sofascore)

These statistics show that the 21-year-old talent, who also created three 'big chances' for his teammates in those 19 games, is a ball-winning midfielder who can disrupt the opposition to win possession back for his side.

Therefore, he could come in as a big upgrade on Endo, who has not showcased defensive or offensive skills during his short time with Liverpool, if the youngster can adapt to English football.

This is due to his superior quality off the ball and the nine years that he has in hand to develop and improve over the Japanese dud in the years to come.

However, it does remain to be seen how much Boca Juniors would demand for his services and how much the Reds would be willing to pay for him.