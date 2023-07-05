An update has emerged on Liverpool and how their midfield is shaping up ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign...

Is Thiago Alcantara leaving Liverpool?

Journalist James Pearce has revealed that teams from Saudi Arabia are eyeing up a swoop for Reds midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

However, the Spain international is not desperate to depart Anfield, despite having one year left on his deal, and has already rejected a chance to complete a transfer.

The reporter Tweeted: "Thiago is the subject of serious interest from Saudi Arabia and has already turned down one lucrative offer. His current plan is to stay at LFC for final year of his contract. Remains to be seen whether that stance changes in the coming weeks."

This comes after GOAL's Neil Jones reported that Turkish giants Fenerbahce are one of the sides interested in a deal for the ex-Barcelona star this summer.

Who could replace Thiago Alcantara at Liverpool?

Jurgen Klopp must ruthlessly ditch the 32-year-old flop as he has become a liability throughout his time at Anfield due to his lack of availability.

The £20m dud has missed a staggering 66 competitive matches through injury or illness over his three seasons in England, which means that he has not been a reliable option for the German boss.

Klopp must now reignite his interest in Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, who was dubbed a "monster" by writer Sam McGuire, in order to free up the space to part ways with Thiago.

Journalist Ben Jacobs claimed that Liverpool explored a deal for the Frenchman, who could cost around €60m (£51m), before they decided to move on after the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai.

However, if the manager truly wants to upgrade his midfield this term, then he must reverse that decision.

Thuram, who has no significant injuries listed in his career to date, has made 89 competitive appearances for Nice over the last two seasons, which shows that the French gem is a durable player who Klopp can rely on to be available the majority of the time.

He is also an impressive performer in the middle of the park. The 22-year-old dynamo averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.04 across 35 league outings last season, which would place him eighth amongst the Liverpool squad throughout 2022/23 and ahead of the likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones.

Thuram, who was hailed as "powerful" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, created 1.1 chances per game for Nice - 0.1 more than any Reds midfielder managed last term - and could use his ability on the ball to open up opposition defences on a regular basis for the likes of Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, and Darwin Nunez to thrive in the final third.

These statistics suggest that the Ligue 1 sensation has the potential to be an excellent addition to Liverpool's squad and one that would allow Klopp to part ways with Thiago.

Fhe France international is a consistent performer as well as a durable campaigner who does not miss many matches, making him the perfect successor.