Liverpool return to action this evening to face Bournemouth on the south coast in the Carabao Cup, with Jurgen Klopp's seasonal revival starting to take shape.

Despite a contentious blip against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last month, the Reds are striving for a silver-laden finish to the term after falling by the wayside last year.

While the League Cup is not considered the most prestigious of tournaments, it is a chance to issue healthy squad rotation and compete for silverware.

Liverpool team news vs Bournemouth

Liverpool will again be without Spanish duo Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara, who both remain in recovery following injuries; likewise, Andy Robertson continues his rehabilitation following a shoulder injury sustained on international duty with Scotland.

Teenage talent Ben Doak, however, is nearing a return from his setback and trained for the first time this week - he could be involved against the Cherries.

Cody Gakpo will be aiming for his first start in a month following a knee injury sustained against Tottenham, having made substitute appearances across both of Liverpool's fixtures last week.

On a more sombre note, Luis Diaz is not expected to be involved amid an ongoing family situation, with his father's whereabouts still unknown following a kidnapping in his native Colombia last week.

Luke Chambers' stats vs Toulouse

One player who could be handed a second professional starting berth is 19-year-old full-back Luke Chambers, with Kostas Tsimikas deputising after Robertson's injury.

Chambers earned his first start against Toulouse on Thursday night last week, and while Liverpool enjoyed a comfortable 5-1 victory, the “gifted” youngster - as he has been called by reporter Neil Jones - will be hoping for more influential displays going forward.

As per Sofascore, Chambers played 67 minutes and took 44 touches, completing 77% of his passes, though he will need to work on his defensive work and physicality after losing all five of his duels.

Despite a lack of positional awareness contributing toward the visitors' goal, This Is Anfield handed the starlet a 7/10 match rating, claiming: 'While he wasn’t necessarily great for Toulouse’s goal, failing to make the high line work, he didn’t look out of place and got forward to support the attack.'

Why Luke Chambers should start vs Bournemouth

Chambers has been entrusted with an increased role in Klopp's first-team following Robertson's injury, and while he is inexperienced he boasts the raw attributes to play a part, and a test against Premier League opposition in Bournemouth would be an excellent step in his development.

Having made 72 appearances for the Anfield side's development squads, posting 13 goals and eight assists, he is a distinguished youth member and could cement a bit-part spot in the team with a promising showing at the Vitality Stadium.

During his time on loan with Scottish side Kilmarnock last term, Chambers demonstrated a rounded game, creating one key pass per game and 1.7 tackles and 1.4 clearances, as per Sofascore, but what is most impressive is the 62% win rate in ground duels, highlighting a crispness and precision that will serve him well.

Not the only precocious member of the Reds' team, Jarell Qaunsah will also be hoping to be unleashed from the outset after rising to prominence in the early phase of the campaign, having now chalked up six displays this term under Klopp's wing and playing the full 90 against Leicester City in the previous round in the cup, earning a late assist.

The 20-year-old centre-back's rise has come at a time when the club was yearning for some added mettle at the back, and Chambers could now follow in his footsteps on the left side of the defence.

Robertson's loss could be Chambers' gain, and while no sane Liverpool supporter will be happy with the Scotland captain's setback, the teenage talent could now prove his worth over the coming months.