Liverpool secured a 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday lunchtime, but if the hosts took their chances in the first half, the narrative would have been a completely different one at full-time.

The Reds were sluggish and lethargic to begin with and Wolves capitalized by launching a barrage of attacks - led by the irrepressible Pedro Neto - who provided a superb cross for Hwang Hee-chan's opener inside seven minutes.

The Portuguese should have had a second assist to his name, however, Matheus Cunha failed to convert his wicked delivery.

With the Brazilian spurning a golden opportunity to double their lead, Liverpool gained encouragement as Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp's substitutions Luis Diaz, Harvey Elliott and Darwin Núñez made a huge impact and helped inspire a second-half comeback.

While that trio reined in the plaudits for their impact off the bench, youngster Jarell Quansah quietly went under the radar, performing admirably on his full debut.

How did Jarell Quansah perform against Wolves?

Quansah was the latest gem to be unearthed from the Liverpool academy on Saturday, following in the footsteps of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic in recent times.

In the absence of Virgil van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold, the 20-year-old was drafted into a makeshift back line and although some youngsters would have crumbled under the pressure, Quansah shined like a diamond in the rough, especially in the first half, as Liverpool's disorganised defence were made to deal with an onslaught of Wolves attacks.

Considering the situation he was thrown into, this was the baptism of fire that the youngster needed, impressing particularly after Wolves took the lead.

Reflecting on the Englishman's performance, Klopp said: "I have to say he did really well. He was good,

"In possession as well he was calm. It was like we had just met in the car park before the game with the organisation in the first half. But he played really well."

With the German waxing lyrical about his ability in possession, Quansah made 91 touches, recorded a 96% pass completion and accurately placed all three of his attempted long balls, as per Sofascore.

Quansah's defensive capabilities were also outstanding. He won three out of his four ground duels, made three tackles, two interceptions and was only dribbled past once.

Following this performance, the young defender drew high praise for how he conducted himself considering his tender age with Joe Cole saying: "He looked like he'd played for decades in Liverpool's first team."

Lauded as "absolutely phenomenal" by fellow academy graduate Alexander-Arnold, Quansah is the latest star to come off the conveyor belt at Melwood, but he isn't the only talent to have made the step-up into the Reds senior setup in recent times.

When he was thrust into the spotlight last season, 18-year-old Bajcetic made an even bigger impact than Quansah.

How good is Stefan Bajcetic?

A destructive and combative defensive midfielder, described by journalist Zubin Daver as "special", Bajcetic stepped up to the plate last season and did a remarkable job of screening the Reds backline.

Prior to his season-ending injury in March, the 6 foot 1 titan impressed with his aggressive nature, ability to reclaim possession and get his side quickly on the front, placing in the top 7% for dribblers tackled, top 12% for interceptions, top 13% for aerials won and top 28% for ball recoveries when compared to players positionally similar to him in the Premier League last term, as per FBref.

Throughout this campaign so far, Liverpool have missed having a destructive player in the middle of the park, someone capable of shielding their defence, breaking up play effectively and driving them up the field with purpose.

Although Wataru Endo was brought into the club to do that job, the Japan international is still acclimatising to English football and has rarely featured since their 2-1 win over Newcastle.

Instead of utilising Endo, Klopp has chosen to use Alexis Mac Allister in the deep-lying playmaker role, but this has left the Reds exposed on the counter-attack with the Argentine prone to being caught upfield.

With that said, as evidenced by his 15 appearances for the club last season, Bajcetic is the ferocious, tough-tackling and aggressive midfielder that Liverpool have missed in their engine room.

Following his excellent performance in the Merseyside derby in February, teammate Salah backed up this point by directing high praise towards the teenager, saying: “Since he started playing for us, he has been our best player maybe so hopefully he keeps that confidence and keeps going.”

The fact that Salah labelled him as their best player during that period suggests how highly regarded he is at the club, as was his consistent place in the team prior to his injury.

Bajcetic made a huge impact for Liverpool prior to his injury and if Klopp unleashes him again, he could solve their current midfield conundrum and show why he is a bigger talent than Quansah.