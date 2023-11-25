Liverpool return to action later today after the interminable international break, with the task of clashing against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium now upon Jurgen Klopp's side.

It's been an interesting start to the campaign, no doubt, with Liverpool blitzing into title contention after a strong start before a controversial defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League dealt a blow.

Currently perched in second place, the Reds will actually leapfrog Pep Guardiola's table-toppers with a victory, though, of course, this will not be an easy task.

Liverpool team news vs Manchester City

Spanish midfielders Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara remain sidelined with long-term injuries, with Andy Robertson also not expected back for the forthcoming period after injuring his shoulder with Scotland in October.

However, the Anfield side is boosted by the returns of multiple first-team stars, and Klopp will have depth from different angles to fight against the Citizens, who boast one of the most talented squads in European football.

Mohamed Salah's record vs Manchester City

Facing Man City in their own backyard is an onerous task for any side, but Liverpool will feel that they are in the right place to inflict damage on the champions.

That being said, Klopp hasn't won at the Etihad in the Premier League since his very first trip back in November 2015, which was just weeks into his tenure on Merseyside.

If the Reds are to prevail then there is little doubt that Mohamed Salah will play an instrumental role, having scored ten goals and supplied four assists from just 12 outings in the English top-flight this term.

As per FBref, the Egyptian forward ranks among the top 1% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 6% for assists and the top 1% for touches in the attacking box per 90, showcasing his celestial brilliance in the final third.

Having posted 16 direct goal contributions from only 19 appearances against Guardiola's outfit, Salah is clearly the man for the occasion; his form on the day could be crucial to the outcome.

Why Luis Diaz could terrorise Manchester City

Salah's not the only Liverpool forward to can damage the hosts' rearguard, however, and it's actually likely that efforts will be made to nullify Klopp's star man.

As such, deploying Luis Diaz on the alternate flank could be paramount to Liverpool's chances of steering toward victory, with the Colombian having posted four goals and an assist from ten starts across the board this term.

Dubbed a "game-changer" by reporter Charlotte Coates for his effect off the bench in a win over Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this season, the £55k-per-week whiz is lightning-quick and devastating with his ball-carrying skills.

He also boasts a crispness in his distribution that few wingers can match, indeed ranking among the top 9% of positional peers for pass completion.

This will be a weapon worth utilising against Manchester City, and Klopp must now ensure that he unleashes the right frontline to devastate the home side and send Liverpool into rapture.