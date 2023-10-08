Liverpool bounced back from their defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last time out in the Premier League with a 2-2 draw away at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Alexis Mac Allister’s sloppy play in midfield provided Simon Adingra with the ball in the Reds third and the winger then spotted Alisson off his line and curled a shot past the Brazil international to make it 1-0.

Jurgen Klopp's side reacted well to going behind and found themselves 2-1 up at half-time thanks to two goals from Mohamed Salah, the second of which came from the penalty spot after Dominik Szoboszlai was fouled in the box.

Lewis Dunk then equalised in the 79th minute as Andy Robertson pulled out of an attempted clearance from a set-piece and that allowed the central defender to bundle the ball into the back of the net.

How did Mo Salah perform against Brighton?

The Egypt international produced an excellent performance against the Seagulls as he found the back of the net for both of Liverpool's goals at the AMEX.

He was calm and composed to score the equaliser for the Reds as Darwin Nunez rolled the ball across for the ex-Chelsea winger to slot into the bottom corner.

Salah was then reliable from the penalty spot as he stepped up to side-foot the ball beyond the grasp of the goalkeeper, who dived the right way.

However, the experienced attacker, who had 50 touches, only completed 71% of his attempted passes and created one chance for his fellow attackers, whilst he was also stopped in three of his five attempted dribbles, as per Sofascore.

How did Szoboszlai perform against Brighton?

Szoboszlai was the real star man for the Reds against Brighton for Klopp as the Hungary international was outstanding in the middle of the park throughout the game.

The £120k-per-week hero, who had four more touches (54) than Salah, provided a classy display on and off the ball as he continued his fine start to life in England since his move from RB Leipzig over the summer.

As per Sofascore, the central midfielder made three tackles and one interception to cut out opposition attacks in order to create more chances for his team to build attacks or counter quickly.

His return of three tackles was particularly impressive when you consider that no Liverpool player has averaged more than 2.8 per game in the Premier League this season.

It was his play in possession, though, that really caught the eye. Szoboszlai played a crucial role in both of the goals as it was his splitting pass to Luis Diaz that created the attack that ended with Nunez assisting Salah for the first, before the midfielder was brought down by Pascal Gross to win a penalty for the second.

As per Sofascore, the 22-year-old ace completed 100% (1/1) of his attempted dribbles and created an outstanding four chances - two more than any of his teammates managed - and one 'big chance' throughout his 90 minutes on the pitch.

This means that Szoboszlai was important to both of Liverpool's goals and was unlucky not to have assisted a third with the opportunities that he conjured for the Reds on the day.

Therefore, he was the star man for Klopp in midfield due to his contributions at both ends of the pitch and his all-round play outside of his involvement in the goals, whereas Salah struggled to produce much outside of his two strikes.